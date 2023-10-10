Dodgers' Offense Called Out by Fans as Diamondbacks Take 2-0 Series Lead

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the best offensive teams in the majors during the regular season, but that has not been the case in the playoffs.

The Dodgers' bats struggled to wake up once again, and they suffered a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks to fall to a daunting 2-0 hole in the National League Division Series.

Los Angeles ranked second in MLB with 906 runs scored this season. However, the team has been completely shut down through two postseason games.

The Dodgers managed just six hits in Monday's loss. The team's top three hitters Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith went a combined 1-for-12. They wasted a strong performance by their bullpen after starting pitcher Bobby Miller lasted just 1.2 innings.

The lone highlight for Los Angeles on Monday night was a solo home run in the fourth inning by J.D. Martinez, who went 2-for-3 and was the only player on the team with multiple hits. Pinch hitter Enrique Hernandez drove in Max Muncy with an infield single in the sixth.

Fans on social media were critical of the Dodgers for their lack of offensive production in back-to-back losses:

Unless things change in a hurry, this would mark the second straight year that the Dodgers have failed to show up in the postseason. They were bounced from the 2022 playoffs in the NLDS after leading the majors with 111 wins, losing to the San Diego Padres in four games.

This year, Los Angeles went 100-62 and was one of just three teams to win 100 games, leading many to consider it one of the top contenders to win the World Series. Another early postseason exit would be massively disappointing and could lead to significant changes this offseason.