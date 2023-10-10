X

MLB

    Dodgers' Offense Called Out by Fans as Diamondbacks Take 2-0 Series Lead

    Doric SamOctober 10, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks to end the fifth inning in Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the best offensive teams in the majors during the regular season, but that has not been the case in the playoffs.

    The Dodgers' bats struggled to wake up once again, and they suffered a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks to fall to a daunting 2-0 hole in the National League Division Series.

    Los Angeles ranked second in MLB with 906 runs scored this season. However, the team has been completely shut down through two postseason games.

    The Dodgers managed just six hits in Monday's loss. The team's top three hitters Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith went a combined 1-for-12. They wasted a strong performance by their bullpen after starting pitcher Bobby Miller lasted just 1.2 innings.

    The lone highlight for Los Angeles on Monday night was a solo home run in the fourth inning by J.D. Martinez, who went 2-for-3 and was the only player on the team with multiple hits. Pinch hitter Enrique Hernandez drove in Max Muncy with an infield single in the sixth.

    Fans on social media were critical of the Dodgers for their lack of offensive production in back-to-back losses:

    Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA

    Given all the injuries and off field things that are keeping various Dodgers starters from playing this postseason I get the pitching struggling. But their offense going completely dormant (again) is pretty hard to square.

    Crinkle 🍟 @CrinkleCuck

    The Dodgers offense every year in the playoffs <a href="https://t.co/GcrzQTPvE3">pic.twitter.com/GcrzQTPvE3</a>

    Blake Harris @BlakeHHarris

    The Dodgers drop the second game of the series to the DBacks<br>⁰After getting only 5 outs from Bobby Miller, the bullpen delivered one of the greatest performances you'll ever see<br><br>Offense let the team down once again <br><br>They're one loss away from being eliminated by an 84-win team

    Noah Camras @noahcamras

    The Arizona Diamondbacks just came into Dodger Stadium and stole the first two games of the NLDS.<br><br>The Dodgers' offense scored just four runs across the two games and now need to win three straight — the next two in Arizona — to advance to the NLCS.<br><br>Just beyond disappointing.

    Doug McKain @DMAC_LA

    The Dodgers could have had runners on first and second and no outs. Muncy missed his pitch on the 3-1 and then chased a fastball out of the zone for strike three. If you've seen the Dodgers' offense please return them to 1000 Vin Scully Ave. Immediately.

    Kyle Stack @KyleStack

    Dodgers offense needs to get out of its collective funk from last postseason.<br><br>Step up and overcome the pitching disadvantage. I don't get why the bats are going silent in the postseason. I'm over it.

    Blake Harris @BlakeHHarris

    The Dodgers offense is averaging 2.6 runs over their last 6 postseason games <br><br>They're going to need a lot more than that if they wanna win this game

    Dodgers Nation @DodgersNation

    HUGE strikeout from Joe Kelly. The Dodgers bullpen has done their job. They NEED the offense to do something. Anything.

    Chris Camello @Chris_Camello

    That's two spots now Freddie has really struggled to do anything for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dodgers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dodgers</a><br><br>But the offense continuing to do what they do best in October: nothing

    Monkey D.eron Luffy @CallMe_Kratos

    Fact of the matter is Dodgers not winning anything if offense keeps missing the postseason regardless of how good or bad our pitching is

    Dodgers fam @Dodgerfam25

    Embarrassing. This offense is embarrassing

    RB @rbhockey6

    Dodgers offense since the 2021 NLCS is something pretty pathetic. No excuse for the lineups they've been rolling out to completely fold like this

    Darren Kelpin @DarrenKelpin

    Dodgers offense. <a href="https://t.co/zv5BDpLlkA">pic.twitter.com/zv5BDpLlkA</a>

    JAY @Jay_andrade562

    Dodgers offense no where to be found in October

    Dodgers Nation @DodgersNation

    Why do you guys think the Dodgers' offense just falls asleep in the postseason? Any ideas?

    Unless things change in a hurry, this would mark the second straight year that the Dodgers have failed to show up in the postseason. They were bounced from the 2022 playoffs in the NLDS after leading the majors with 111 wins, losing to the San Diego Padres in four games.

    This year, Los Angeles went 100-62 and was one of just three teams to win 100 games, leading many to consider it one of the top contenders to win the World Series. Another early postseason exit would be massively disappointing and could lead to significant changes this offseason.

    The Dodgers will look to stave off elimination in Game 3 on Wednesday in Arizona.