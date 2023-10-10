Phillies' Bryce Harper: Braves' Michael Harris II Made 'Great Play' on Double Play

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Becoming one of the best players in the game doesn't come without taking some risks.

And Monday night, Bryce Harper took a risk against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the NLDS that didn't pay off.

The reigning NLCS MVP got doubled-up at first base to end the game after deciding not to tag on a deep fly ball to center field from Nick Castellanos that was caught at the wall thanks to a fantastic play by Atlanta's Michael Harris.

The Philadelphia Phillies wound up losing 5-4.

"Tough way to end it," Harper said in his postgame interview, adding that Harris made a "great play."

If Harris hadn't caught the ball, Harper could've easily scored from first base and at least helped send the game to the bottom of the inning all tied up. Unfortunately for him, it wasn't meant to be.

Early on, the Phillies looked to be in a prime position to take a commanding 2-0 series lead with Zach Wheeler pitching a no-hitter through five innings. However, an Austin Riley two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth gave the Braves their first lead of the night, ultimately bringing in the winning run.