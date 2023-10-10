X

    Phillies' Bryce Harper: Braves' Michael Harris II Made 'Great Play' on Double Play

    Francisco RosaOctober 10, 2023

    Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts to getting the final out by forcing out Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (3) on a fly ball in the nineth inning of Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 5-4. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    AP Photo/John Bazemore

    Becoming one of the best players in the game doesn't come without taking some risks.

    And Monday night, Bryce Harper took a risk against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the NLDS that didn't pay off.

    The reigning NLCS MVP got doubled-up at first base to end the game after deciding not to tag on a deep fly ball to center field from Nick Castellanos that was caught at the wall thanks to a fantastic play by Atlanta's Michael Harris.

    MLB @MLB

    WHAT AN ENDING! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/POSTSEASON?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#POSTSEASON</a> 😱 <a href="https://t.co/sELzLlUkQu">pic.twitter.com/sELzLlUkQu</a>

    The Philadelphia Phillies wound up losing 5-4.

    "Tough way to end it," Harper said in his postgame interview, adding that Harris made a "great play."

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    "Tough way to end it." <br><br>Bryce Harper on the final play of Game 2: <a href="https://t.co/692ZQx38RT">pic.twitter.com/692ZQx38RT</a>

    If Harris hadn't caught the ball, Harper could've easily scored from first base and at least helped send the game to the bottom of the inning all tied up. Unfortunately for him, it wasn't meant to be.

    Early on, the Phillies looked to be in a prime position to take a commanding 2-0 series lead with Zach Wheeler pitching a no-hitter through five innings. However, an Austin Riley two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth gave the Braves their first lead of the night, ultimately bringing in the winning run.

    Now, things will shift back up north to Philadelphia on Wednesday with things all knotted up in the best-of-five series.

