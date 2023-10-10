X

NFL

    Raiders' Defense Praised by Fans as Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Beat Packers

    Francisco RosaOctober 10, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Maxx Crosby loves playing in primetime games.

    And, boy, did he and the Las Vegas Raiders defense take advantage of it Monday night as they came away with a 17-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City.

    With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders' offense struggling to move the ball for most of the night—finishing with 279 yards of total offense to Green Bay's 285—the other side of the ball decided to take over for Vegas.

    Packers' quarterback Jordan Love had arguably the worst performance of his young career as a starter, throwing for just 182 yards and three interceptions against a hungry Raiders' secondary that was ready to hunt.

    The most crucial of those turnovers came with under a minute remaining and Green Bay driving with a chance to take the lead and potentially win the game. Love threw a deep pass to Christian Watson in the end zone but it was picked off in acrobatic fashion by Amik Robertson.

    While that was the biggest play of the night, no one played bigger than Crosby.

    The 2022 All-Pro was a menace to Green Bay's backfield throughout the game, racking up five tackles—four that went for loss—and a sack.

    As for the offense, Garoppolo was fine, throwing for 208 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Star wideout Davante Adams had four receptions for 45 yards in his first game against his former squad.

    NFL fans had plenty of love for Crosby and the Raiders'defense.

    NFL @NFL

    Maxx Crosby is living in the backfield tonight. 🦅 <a href="https://twitter.com/CrosbyMaxx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CrosbyMaxx</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsLV</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZjjXbjVskF">https://t.co/ZjjXbjVskF</a> <a href="https://t.co/7PosGoWJfB">pic.twitter.com/7PosGoWJfB</a>

    Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN

    Execute your profession with the effort that Maxx Crosby executes his and you'll be aight…

    GhettoGronk @TheGhettoGronk

    Jordan Love seeing Maxx Crosby in his nightmares tonight <a href="https://t.co/53fn9QW6Eg">pic.twitter.com/53fn9QW6Eg</a>

    NFL on Prime Video @NFLonPrime

    Maxx Crosby tonight:<br><br>- 5 tackles<br>- 4 tackles for loss<br>- 1 sack <a href="https://t.co/GkeUR9XWbL">pic.twitter.com/GkeUR9XWbL</a>

    JT @CondorSZN

    Glad those watching MNF tonight get to see why the hype around Maxx Crosby exists<br><br>He is him.

    Tashan Reed @tashanreed

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> pass rush hasn't done much, but Maxx Crosby has been a problem defending the run

    MLFootball @_MLFootball

    Maxx Crosby is the BEST defensive player in the entire <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> and one of the 5 best players in the league.

    Russ Wood @RussHoops

    The Raiders defense saved Josh Daniels from himself to get that win. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiderNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiderNation</a> <a href="https://t.co/6XVOjYuIgr">pic.twitter.com/6XVOjYuIgr</a>

    Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL

    The Packers scored 1 TD tonight, and it was a 37-yard drive thanks to a Rudy Ford INT.<br><br>Matt Lafleur's game plan against this Raiders defense simply didn't make sense.

    Eddie Borsilli @Borsilli

    The Raiders defense won a football game. Over the past 10 years not sure when that's ever happened

    Tashan Reed @tashanreed

    Love flung a desperation heave for Watson but it's no good. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> force another punt. Defense is balling today.

    Tommy Tran @TommyTranTV

    Raiders winning with…. Defense? <a href="https://t.co/mVVf7Q1lSH">pic.twitter.com/mVVf7Q1lSH</a>

    Next up for the Raiders is an opportunity to get a winning streak going as they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday.