Raiders' Defense Praised by Fans as Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Beat Packers

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Maxx Crosby loves playing in primetime games.

And, boy, did he and the Las Vegas Raiders defense take advantage of it Monday night as they came away with a 17-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City.

With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders' offense struggling to move the ball for most of the night—finishing with 279 yards of total offense to Green Bay's 285—the other side of the ball decided to take over for Vegas.

Packers' quarterback Jordan Love had arguably the worst performance of his young career as a starter, throwing for just 182 yards and three interceptions against a hungry Raiders' secondary that was ready to hunt.

The most crucial of those turnovers came with under a minute remaining and Green Bay driving with a chance to take the lead and potentially win the game. Love threw a deep pass to Christian Watson in the end zone but it was picked off in acrobatic fashion by Amik Robertson.

While that was the biggest play of the night, no one played bigger than Crosby.

The 2022 All-Pro was a menace to Green Bay's backfield throughout the game, racking up five tackles—four that went for loss—and a sack.

As for the offense, Garoppolo was fine, throwing for 208 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Star wideout Davante Adams had four receptions for 45 yards in his first game against his former squad.

NFL fans had plenty of love for Crosby and the Raiders'defense.