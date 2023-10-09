Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele Sign 7-Year Jets Contracts Worth $8.5M per Season

Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Winnipeg Jets are wrapping up their offseason in a big way.

With just one day remaining until the NHL's opening night, the organization locked down both goalie Connor Hellebuyck and centre Mark Scheifele to multiyear deals Monday, ensuring their futures north of the border, according to an announcement by Jets.

Hellebuyck and Scheifele signed identical seven-year deals worth $8.5 million per season. Both players were set to become unrestricted free agents after this year.

Both Hellebuyck and Scheifele have been key to one of the most successful periods in franchise history for Winnipeg over the last few years, including the Jets' run to the conference finals back in 2018.

The pair were set to be two of the biggest free agents to hit the market next summer. Now, they'll be staying put throughout the rest of the decade.

With their new contracts, Hellebuyck and Scheifele each got a raise of about $2.44 million over their previous deals and will be 38 years old when their contracts expire.

Scheifele, 30, is the team's alternate captain and was once again a staple for the Jets last season, finishing third on the team with 68 points in 81 games, trailing only Kyle Connor and John Morrissey, respectively.