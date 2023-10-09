Dolphins' De'Von Achane Dealing with Knee Injury, Uncertain for Panthers Game

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is dealing with a knee injury following Sunday's 31-16 victory over the New York Giants.

Head coach Mike McDaniel discussed Achane's injury with reporters Monday, saying that his knee is being evaluated and that it would be "trivial" to forecast a timetable to return.

"He's dealing with his knee and we are evaluating and we will have more information as it goes," McDaniel said.

After being asked if he thinks Achane could miss Sunday's game, McDaniel added: "I'm not really thinking anything as of now. He's still in the process of getting evaluated and it is to be determined."

Achane has exploded onto the scene with the high-flying Dolphins, amassing 460 yards and five touchdowns on the ground to complement nine catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

He was difficult for the Giants to handle in Week 5, totaling 11 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown while also adding a catch for 14 yards. He has formed a dynamic tandem alongside Raheem Mostert and has quickly become a stellar asset for the explosive Dolphins offense.

The severity of the injury is not yet known, which was supported by McDaniel's comments, but losing Achane could be a tough blow for a Dolphins team that looks like a legitimate threat to contend for a conference championship.