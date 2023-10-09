Raiders' Davante Adams: 'I'm Trying to Create Something Special Here' amid Trade Buzz

Raiders' Davante Adams: 'I'm Trying to Create Something Special Here' amid Trade BuzzOctober 9, 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders have started the 2023 season with a 1-3 record, creating some speculation that superstar receiver Davante Adams could be a potential trade candidate as he seeks to win a title.
But the veteran wideout just wants to win with his current organization.
"What's most important to me is going to the Super Bowl. I've been to four NFC championship games in Green Bay in eight years," he told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "So, I've won a lot of games in the regular season. I've got a lot of stats. What I haven't done is check that box of winning the Super Bowl."
"I'm trying to create something special here," he added. "I can only do so much on my individual end. ... You don't fluke into the Super Bowl; you do it a certain way to win the Super Bowl."
What happens, though, if the Raiders are unable to create something special around him, or he doesn't feel the coaching staff and roster are doing it that "certain way" required to be a contender?
Then perhaps things will get interesting. A matchup against his former team on Monday night, the 2-2 Green Bay Packers, could offer some clues as to whether the Raiders can turn things around after a rough start to the season. A primetime loss might be an indication they cannot, which would make Adams' future a very compelling uncertainty.