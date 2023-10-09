Raiders' Davante Adams: 'I'm Trying to Create Something Special Here' amid Trade Buzz

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have started the 2023 season with a 1-3 record, creating some speculation that superstar receiver Davante Adams could be a potential trade candidate as he seeks to win a title.

But the veteran wideout just wants to win with his current organization.

"What's most important to me is going to the Super Bowl. I've been to four NFC championship games in Green Bay in eight years," he told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "So, I've won a lot of games in the regular season. I've got a lot of stats. What I haven't done is check that box of winning the Super Bowl."

"I'm trying to create something special here," he added. "I can only do so much on my individual end. ... You don't fluke into the Super Bowl; you do it a certain way to win the Super Bowl."

What happens, though, if the Raiders are unable to create something special around him, or he doesn't feel the coaching staff and roster are doing it that "certain way" required to be a contender?