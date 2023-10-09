Raiders' Davante Adams Praises Jimmy Garoppolo, Reflects on Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr

Sam Morris/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams lavished high praise on teammate Jimmy Garoppolo, in particular his willingness to take any suggestions on board.

"Jimmy's an easy guy to work with because he's one of the best that I've been around at any position, let alone quarterback, of taking accountability," Adams said to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "Not taking anything away from Derek (Carr) and Aaron (Rodgers), but Jimmy does a good job of not coming in acting like he knows everything. He's open to suggestions and me talking through ways that I've done in the past."

Some wondered whether going from Carr to Garoppolo was a lateral move for the Raiders, and their start to the 2023 season has reinforced that perception.

Garappolo has thrown for 709 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions through three appearances with the team, and Las Vegas is already looking like a playoff outsider at 1-3.

Jimmy G's connection with Adams hasn't been an issue, though. Adams' 99.3 receiving yards per game are on pace to be a career high, and his 50 targets are nearly double the next closest player on the team.