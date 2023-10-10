Bill Belichick, Coaches Under Most Pressure for Rest of NFL Season After Week 5

1 of 6

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

It almost doesn't feel real to list Bill Belichick as a potential out in New England.

A future Hall of Famer and the straw that has stirred the drink for decades, the Patriots head coach and de facto general manager sits on a seat that's as hot as it's ever been during his tenure.

Since Tom Brady left in 2020, the conversation has been fluid around how Belichick's regime would operate without the legendary quarterback.

In 2023, though, the Patriots have been nothing more than a below-average team with no clear path forward. A stagnant offense ranks dead last in football with a mere 11.0 points per outing, and quarterback Mac Jones has been benched in consecutive weeks.

Following a 38-3 drubbing by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, Belichick suffered the largest home loss of his time in charge of the team on Sunday when the New Orleans Saints won 34-0 at Gillette Stadium.

Envisioning team owner Robert Kraft firing Belichick remains unlikely considering their success together, but tensions will only escalate as the team continues to spin its tires.