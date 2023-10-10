Which NBA Supermax Contracts Will Look Worst When They're Done?

14 of 15

Credit to the Utah Jazz for getting tremendous value for Gobert last summer (Walker Kessler, a handful of first-round picks, etc.) from the Timberwolves. Gobert is one of the league's better rim protectors in the NBA, but the Wolves gave up too much for him and still owe him $131.5 million over the next three years (player option on the final season).

While he has three Defensive Player of the Year awards, Gobert qualified for his supermax extension in 2020 by an All-NBA ranking (third team) for the 2019-20 season. Still, the number isn't as egregious as it could have been, as his bump was from 30 percent of the cap to just 31.4 percent (instead of the total 35 percent allowed in negotiations).

And that salary didn't go to waste in Utah as Gobert continued as an All-Star and All-Defensive First-Team winner, but the team built around Mitchell and Gobert ran its course—with the Jazz wisely selling early.

Gobert was fine through his first year in Minnesota, averaging 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game (down from his last few years). The team made the playoffs (barely, and not without turmoil) before getting dropped in five games by the champion Denver Nuggets.