Patriots' Mac Jones Benched for Bailey Zappe in 4th Quarter vs. Saints

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

For the second time in as many weeks, Mac Jones has been benched with the New England Patriots being blown out by an opponent.

Bailey Zappe replaced Jones in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game with the Patriots trailing 31-0 against the New Orleans Saints.

Jones was benched late in the third quarter of last week's 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He finished the game 12-of-21 for 150 yards and three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble).

Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Bill Belichick declined to provide any specific details about the decision to pull Jones from the Cowboys' game.

"I didn't think there was any point in leaving him in the game," Belichick said. He did say the plan going forward was to have Jones starting at quarterback.

One week didn't do much to help Jones. The third-year signal-caller had a nearly identical stat line against the Saints as he did against the Cowboys. He was 12-of-22 for 110 yards and three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble).

New England's offense has scored fewer points in each week of the season thus far. It started with 20 points in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles before dropping to 17 against the Miami Dolphins, 15 against the New York Jets and three against the Cowboys.

Sunday will mark the fourth consecutive game the Patriots have failed to throw for more than 201 yards. Their 1-4 record is the team's worst through five games since Belichick's first season as head coach in 2000.