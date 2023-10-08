MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Sunday Schedule

2 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Houston is the only team that seems to be immune to the altered playoff format.

Most of the teams that received byes into the Division Series over the last two years struggled out of the gates, but Houston found a way to avoid that fate.

Houston's remarkable postseason pitching is one of the factors why it never seems to be in danger in the ALDS at home, where it has won 12 straight games at this stage of the postseaosn.

Framber Valdez should continue that excellence in Sunday's Game 2. The left-handed hurler only allowed four earned runs in 25 innings last postseason. He did not allow more than four hits in any of those appearances.

Valdez had 16 starts of seven innings or more in the regular season. He is expected to match whatever Pablo Lopez produces on the hill for the Twins.

Lopez is a solid pitcher in his own right, but a quality start may only keep the Twins within striking distance instead of in the lead.