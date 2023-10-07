X

MLB

    Yordan Alvarez's 2 Home Runs Thrill Fans as Astros Beat Twins in 2023 ALDS Game 1

    Jack MurrayOctober 7, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 07: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros pitches during the first inning of Game One of the Division Series against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park on October 07, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    Is it the Houston Astros year once again?

    After winning the AL West on the final day of the regular season, the Astros opened the postseason with a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins to grab a 1-0 series lead in the American League Division Series

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Astros slug their way to a big Game 1 win 💫 <a href="https://t.co/ASEKc0KzOn">pic.twitter.com/ASEKc0KzOn</a>

    Houston Astros @astros

    One win at a time.<br><br>Final: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a> 6, Twins 4 <a href="https://t.co/a7MCUSzEkz">pic.twitter.com/a7MCUSzEkz</a>

    It was the 10th straight ALDS opening series victory for the Astros as they look to contend for a third World Series title since 2017.

    Yordan Álvarez was the star of the show for Houston, launching two home runs and driving in three runs to help lead Houston to victory.

    MLB @MLB

    Yordan Alvarez's 7th career <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#postseason</a> homer pads the <a href="https://twitter.com/astros?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Astros</a> lead. 💥 <a href="https://t.co/T4cS1YtULo">pic.twitter.com/T4cS1YtULo</a>

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    YORDAN WITH AN ANSWER BACK!<br><br>His 2nd homer of the day for Houston! ☄️ <a href="https://t.co/x3LA6IA2Zx">pic.twitter.com/x3LA6IA2Zx</a>

    Houston Astros @astros

    How many Yordan home runs tonight? <a href="https://t.co/kXwEESXPj6">pic.twitter.com/kXwEESXPj6</a>

    Fans on social media hailed Álvarez for his performance, calling him one of the best hitters in baseball and shaming any manager who decides to utilize a left-handed pitcher against the left-handed hitter.

    Five Tool Media @fivetoolmedia5

    YORDAN ALVAREZ IS ACTUALLY INSANE 🔥

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Yordan Alvarez when he sees the opposing manager bring in a left-handed pitcher for the platoon advantage. <a href="https://t.co/RQ4q3fZj5v">pic.twitter.com/RQ4q3fZj5v</a>

    Matt @Constantinoplis

    Yordan Alvarez when the playoffs start. <a href="https://t.co/VFUEzHVCei">pic.twitter.com/VFUEzHVCei</a>

    Davey's Cards @daveyscards

    As much as I hate the Astros is how much I love Yordan Alvarez.

    Trento @TrentoHunter

    Alvarez is so good

    CowboysSzn (2-1) @tmariisawesome

    WHEN WILL THEY LEARN TO STOP PITCHING TO YORDAN ALVAREZ WALK HIM EVERY TIME

    DE LA RENTA @papihayson

    I hate The Astros but I would trade anyone on The Yankees except judge to get Yordan Alvarez

    𝙅𝙤𝙨𝙝'𝙒𝙖 𝙉𝙚𝙡𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙧. @JNeladelphia

    Yordan Alvarez can swang that thang

    Jaime Tomás @Jaime_Tom

    Yordan Álvarez 🐐

    anthony @HoodieAlonso

    I don't think there's a single player in baseball I would want on my team more than Yordan Alvarez <a href="https://t.co/EHzLvl1zqu">https://t.co/EHzLvl1zqu</a>

    Rafael Vela @dailygoonerraf

    Opposing managers never learn.<br>Yordan Alvarez crushes lefties. 💥

    Mike @miketheguy__

    If i'm facing Yordan Alvarez, i'm just walking him every time. <br><br>He's just a masher man.

    Avoiding DUI Warrant In Fallout Shelter @rulesdisobeyer

    Teams love putting lefties in versus Yordan Alvarez

    Aaron Blevins @ABSportss

    Yordan Alvarez is the best hitter in baseball when healthy

    Álvarez wasn't the only Astro to show his stuff in the game, as starting pitcher Justin Verlander was also in peak form.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Justin Verlander's line in Game 1:<br>⚾️6 IP<br>⚾️4 H<br>⚾️0 R<br>⚾️6 K<br><br>Yup, he's still got it 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/astros?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@astros</a> <a href="https://t.co/v9QOqWYiCq">pic.twitter.com/v9QOqWYiCq</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Justin Verlander made him look SILLY 😳 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/DYGRYofSk2">pic.twitter.com/DYGRYofSk2</a>

    The 40-year-old rebounded after allowing four hits in the first three innings to shut the door and frustrate the Twins offense.

    He left the game before the seventh inning after throwing 93 pitches, and the Twins immediately broke out for four runs to make the score much closer. However, the second Álvarez home run shifted momentum back towards Houston and the Astros were able to hold on to win.

    Fans on social media were impressed by Verlander's performance, dubbing it to be "vintage Verlander."

    Alan (Scorsese's Version) @Alanvbalbuena

    Vintage Verlander 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨

    Ryleigh Mulvihill @RyleighKMulvy

    Justin Verlander is 40 and still pitching like that. Unbelievable <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a>

    david @_Davvex

    Verlander is so good. Generationally good even

    Seahawks Stop the Run Challenger @509supplyguy

    Justin Verlander is the best starting pitcher of his generation. Big game pitcher. I hate him😂😂😂

    Baby Jesus @miketheflash

    Vintage Verlander

    HoustonHorn @ndnpro64

    This new iteration of Verlander is sick. Using a ton of breaking balls. Curve ball is just sick and he can throw it in the strike zone.<br><br>He was pretty mediocre in the playoffs last year. If he's on this year, add that to his legacy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a>

    Brian J. Lund @brianjlund

    My <a href="https://twitter.com/Twins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@twins</a> running into Verlander <a href="https://t.co/upA7aj7OjR">pic.twitter.com/upA7aj7OjR</a>

    luna @whatmustbedone_

    Even if i don't like the astros, Verlander is one of the most impressive pitchers ever <a href="https://t.co/XLgA5Hl5iq">https://t.co/XLgA5Hl5iq</a>

    Stephen Bills @nyeanee2

    The casuals are finding out about Justin Verlander. He is HIM. The Twins never stood a chance today

    GreatBeard @GreatBeardRecs

    Verlander being hurt on the Mets = fresh for the Astros playoff runs.

    Dan Israel @DanIsraelMusic

    Since he started his career, the time to get to Verlander is in the early innings. Once he gets past those, he gets better, always. Twins had their chances and didn't do anything with them

    Dev @DB_Bo3

    Verlander is DIALED IN BABY! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReadyToReign?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReadyToReign</a> 🔥🔥

    Phill @MeekPhill_

    This feels like the last 8 Verlander playoff starts vs the Yankees

    The victory put Houston just two games away from reaching the ALCS for the seventh consecutive season and it is safe to say they appear to be a favorite to advance out of the American League.

    The defending champions appear to peaking at the right time and will have an opportunity to grab a stranglehold on the series Sunday when they host Minnesota at 8:03 P.M. ET.