Yordan Alvarez's 2 Home Runs Thrill Fans as Astros Beat Twins in 2023 ALDS Game 1

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Is it the Houston Astros year once again?

After winning the AL West on the final day of the regular season, the Astros opened the postseason with a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins to grab a 1-0 series lead in the American League Division Series

It was the 10th straight ALDS opening series victory for the Astros as they look to contend for a third World Series title since 2017.

Yordan Álvarez was the star of the show for Houston, launching two home runs and driving in three runs to help lead Houston to victory.

Fans on social media hailed Álvarez for his performance, calling him one of the best hitters in baseball and shaming any manager who decides to utilize a left-handed pitcher against the left-handed hitter.

Álvarez wasn't the only Astro to show his stuff in the game, as starting pitcher Justin Verlander was also in peak form.

The 40-year-old rebounded after allowing four hits in the first three innings to shut the door and frustrate the Twins offense.

He left the game before the seventh inning after throwing 93 pitches, and the Twins immediately broke out for four runs to make the score much closer. However, the second Álvarez home run shifted momentum back towards Houston and the Astros were able to hold on to win.

Fans on social media were impressed by Verlander's performance, dubbing it to be "vintage Verlander."

The victory put Houston just two games away from reaching the ALCS for the seventh consecutive season and it is safe to say they appear to be a favorite to advance out of the American League.