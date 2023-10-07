Eagles' A.J. Brown Fined $10,927 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct Toward Emmanuel Forbes

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles star wideout A.J. Brown received further punishment from the NFL for the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he received against the Washington Commanders last Sunday.

The league handed the All-Pro a $10,927 fine Saturday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Brown was penalized late in the fourth quarter after catching the game's go-ahead touchdown over Commanders rookie Emmanuel Forbes Jr. with 1:43 remaining in regulation.

He placed the ball at Forbes' feet and talked some trash, leading to the penalty.

That play turned out to be pretty costly for Philadelphia as it gave Washington great field position, allowing it to drive the ball down the field and score the game-tying touchdown to force overtime.

Luckily for Brown, the Eagles still managed to pull out the victory and stay undefeated.

He knew he messed up big time and owned up to it postgame.

"There was a lot of competition out there, emotions were high and I expected it," Brown said. "I want that. I made a good play, Jalen (Hurts) gave me a check, I made a good play but I have to be better.

"I'm a vet now. I can't do stuff like that now, put the ball in front of him. It was unnecessary, cost us some yardage on the kickoff. I have to be better than that."