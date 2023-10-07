X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    OSU Labeled CFP Pretenders by Fans as Kyle McCord, Buckeyes Rally to Beat Maryland

    Erin WalshOctober 7, 2023

    COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 07: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after making a catch during the second quarter of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)
    Ben Jackson/Getty Images

    The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes escaped the Maryland Terrapins 37-17 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium to maintain their unbeaten record and improve to 5-0 on the season.

    Quarterback Kyle McCord completed 17 of 26 passes for 295 yards and one touchdown in the win.

    Running back DeaMonte Trayanum rushed for 56 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries, and star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught seven passes for 146 yards. Cade Stover caught McCord's lone touchdown pass.

    Although the Buckeyes came out on top, they struggled in the first half against an unranked Terrapins squad as they entered halftime tied 10-10 with the offense sputtering following an underwhelming performance against Notre Dame.

    That resulted in college football fans labeling them as College Football Playoff pretenders:

    Jordan Blahnik @JordanBlahnik

    Love that OSU is repping their percentage chance of a CFP bid at their 50 yard line.

    Steve Emanuelson @unceman@mstdn.plus🐘 @unceman

    Both Ohio State and LSU looking like pretenders so far.

    OSU Labeled CFP Pretenders by Fans as Kyle McCord, Buckeyes Rally to Beat Maryland
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    primo @Prim0__

    Ohio State is not a CFP team man get them out of the top 5 😭😭

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    It's been more than a year of Ohio State sleepwalking through most of its season. <br><br>Backed into a CFP spot last year but this team has seemed to lack focus outside of a couple games, like UGA.

    🇲🇽 @PadrinoCoronas

    Ohio state the worst fake good team ever😂

    Brody Jack @brodybeilfuss

    Another OSU fake blowout incoming

    Colston Connoisseur @UMvsEveryone

    The fake Ohio State blowout is commencing

    The Quality Investor @FTLOVInvesting

    Ohio State defense is the only reason they have a chance to make the college football playoff this year.

    Bryan Tweed @BryanTweed16

    Live look at the College Football Playoff chances for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OhioState?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OhioState</a>: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buckeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buckeyes</a> <a href="https://t.co/20KY733zzQ">pic.twitter.com/20KY733zzQ</a>

    If Ohio State has any hope of succeeding in the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes are going to have to start stringing together results with far bigger margins of victory.

    OSU will take on Purdue next weekend before a big matchup against No. 6 Penn State on Oct. 21.