OSU Labeled CFP Pretenders by Fans as Kyle McCord, Buckeyes Rally to Beat Maryland

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes escaped the Maryland Terrapins 37-17 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium to maintain their unbeaten record and improve to 5-0 on the season.

Quarterback Kyle McCord completed 17 of 26 passes for 295 yards and one touchdown in the win.

Running back DeaMonte Trayanum rushed for 56 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries, and star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught seven passes for 146 yards. Cade Stover caught McCord's lone touchdown pass.

Although the Buckeyes came out on top, they struggled in the first half against an unranked Terrapins squad as they entered halftime tied 10-10 with the offense sputtering following an underwhelming performance against Notre Dame.

That resulted in college football fans labeling them as College Football Playoff pretenders:

If Ohio State has any hope of succeeding in the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes are going to have to start stringing together results with far bigger margins of victory.