NFL Rumors: Bengals' Tee Higgins Out vs. Cardinals in Week 5 with Rib Injury

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with a rib injury, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Higgins fractured his rib during the first half of a Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Higgins initially believed he was dealing with tightness in his back but an evaluation revealed the fractured rib. He thinks he suffered the injury after he "landed wrong," per ESPN's Ben Baby.

"They tried to take me in, but I said I wanted to finish the half out and then check on it at halftime," Higgins said.

Higgins caught two passes for 19 yards in the 27-3 loss. He didn't play the entire second half.

The 24-year-old said earlier this week that the rib fracture is something he could play through this season.

"Really, it's just up to me," Higgins said Monday about when he might return. "Pain-wise, I might be able to go this week. I might not. You never know."

Considering the Bengals are going up against a subpar Cardinals team, it's no surprise Higgins is sitting out Sunday's matchup, though it also helps that quarterback Joe Burrow has no shortage of weapons with receivers like Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.

Higgins is in the final year of his contract and is slated to become a free agent after the 2023 campaign. He has caught 12 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season.

The Clemson product has a calculated market value worth four years and $90.6 million, per Spotrac. Given how he has performed over the early stages of his career, it'll be interesting to see what kind of deal he receives.