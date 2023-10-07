Colorado's Deion Sanders Files for New Trademarks, Including 'Give Me My Theme Music'

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is looking to add more trademarks to his already-robust portfolio.

Per TMZ Sports, Coach Prime's company submitted applications this week to trademark the phrases "Bull Junk" and "Give Me My Theme Music" to include on items including shirts, hoodies and hats.

TMZ also noted Sanders filed a trademark for "Prime Time By Deion Sanders" in a "possible indication he's looking to come out with a clothing line down the road."

Sanders uses the phrase "give me my theme music" after his pregame speech and in the postgame locker room after wins.

The new applications come after Pete Nakos of On3.com reported last month Sanders filed for nine different trademarks in the span of one week, including "Ain't Nobody Care" and "F Around and Find Out."

During his tenure as a head coach in college football, Sanders has adopted a formula of including catchphrases in his speech pattern. He has a trademark hoodie with the phrase "I Ain't Hard 2 Find" to let potential recruits know they can meet with him if they are interested in playing for his team.

Sanders is doing a great job of building a business empire in addition to his success as a coach. His custom sunglasses made by Blenders Eyewear did $1.2 million in sales in a single day after Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell commented about his tendency to wear glasses and a hat during press conferences.