Winners and Losers from the 2023 NHL Preseason

Every NHL team needs a strong starting goaltender to carry them through the regular season and the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Lightning have one of the best in Andrei Vasilevskiy. Since taking over in the role in 2016-17, he's backstopped them to Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021, winning the Vezina Trophy in 2019 and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021.

A team must also ensure it has a reliable, experienced backup netminder in case its starter is sidelined by injury. Due to salary-cap constraints, however, the Lightning have been forced to rely this season on a more affordable and less experienced option in 28-year-old Jonas Johansson.

With Vasilevskiy now sidelined for eight to 10 weeks following lower-back surgery on Sept. 28, the Lightning are left with Johansson and Matt Tomkins as their goalie tandem. Johansson has just 35 games of big league regular-season experience, while Tomkins is a 29-year-old rookie.

To their credit, both played well in preseason play as of Friday. Johansson won both of his games by shutout, while Tomkins won two of his three starts. However, there's a big difference between preseason and regular-season games where the level of competition is much higher and the quality of the opponents far better.