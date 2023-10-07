MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Saturday Schedule

3 of 4

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander have 63 postseason appearances between them.

Kershaw will make his 32nd playoff start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, while Verlander toes the rubber for his 35th postseason start versus the Minnesota Twins.

The expectation is for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros to win their respective Game 1s behind their long-time aces. Kershaw has been with the Dodgers for his whole career, while Verlander returned to Houston at the trade deadline after a failed move to the New York Mets.

Verlander allowed eight earned runs and struck out 21 batters in his last four ALDS openers. He may have some extra bite to him after allowing six runs off 10 hits in last year's ALDS Game 1 versus the Seattle Mariners.

The Houston right-hander could excel in the strikeout department against a Minnesota lineup that led the majors in strikeouts in the regular season.

Kershaw pitched into the sixth inning in five of his last six NLDS starts. He has never been chased before the fifth inning in any of his NLDS appearances.

Two more quality starts from the veteran aces should allow the star-studded lineups from each team to break open advantages against Bailey Ober and Merrill Kelly.