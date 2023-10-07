MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Saturday Schedule

MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Saturday ScheduleOctober 7, 2023
One of the most anticipated playoff series in recent memory helps kick off the divisional series of the Major League Baseball postseason on Saturday.
The Philadelphia Phillies beat National League East rival Atlanta in the NLDS last year thanks in part to a big offensive performance against Spencer Strider.
Atlanta's ace will try to reverse that result in Game 1, a contest the best team in the majors needs to win with tougher pitching matchups on the horizon.
There is potential for the NL East rivals to get into a high-scoring battle. After all, eight of the 13 regular-season meetings had at least 10 combined runs.
The rest of Saturday's four-game slate features two of the most experienced pitchers taking the hill for their respective teams and one of the best young teams in baseball making their first postseason appearance as a group.
October 7 Playoff Schedule
Game 1: Texas at Baltimore (1 p.m. ET, FS1)
Game 1: Minnesota at Houston (4:45 p.m. ET, FS1)
Game 1: Philadelphia at Atlanta (6 p.m. ET, TBS)
Game 1: Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers (9:20 p.m. ET, TBS)
Spencer Strider in Search of Playoff Revenge Against Phillies
Strider's struggles in Game 3 of the 2022 NLDS was the pivotal moment in the Atlanta-Philadelphia series.
The right-handed hurler gave up six runs in the third inning, a rally that served as a catalyst for the Phillies for the rest of the series.
Strider was excellent against the Phillies in four regular-season starts. He fanned at least nine batters in each appearance, and he allowed seven total earned runs.
Atlanta hopes the 2023 version of Strider against its top divisional foe shows up on Saturday to set the tone in the NLDS.
The top seed in the NL holds the clear advantage on the mound with Strider opposing Ranger Suarez. Philadelphia will use Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola in Games 2 and 3.
Atlanta produced the best team OPS against left-handed pitching in the regular season. Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Co. must continue that strong form against southpaws to chase Suarez and force the Phillies into taxing their bullpen early in the series.
Atlanta seems to have a straightforward path to victory behind a gem from Strider and a strong hitting performance, but if the Phillies tag Strider for more runs on Saturday, it could be another long series against Philadelphia for the No. 1 seed.
Astros, Dodgers Back Longtime Postseason Aces
Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander have 63 postseason appearances between them.
Kershaw will make his 32nd playoff start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, while Verlander toes the rubber for his 35th postseason start versus the Minnesota Twins.
The expectation is for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros to win their respective Game 1s behind their long-time aces. Kershaw has been with the Dodgers for his whole career, while Verlander returned to Houston at the trade deadline after a failed move to the New York Mets.
Verlander allowed eight earned runs and struck out 21 batters in his last four ALDS openers. He may have some extra bite to him after allowing six runs off 10 hits in last year's ALDS Game 1 versus the Seattle Mariners.
The Houston right-hander could excel in the strikeout department against a Minnesota lineup that led the majors in strikeouts in the regular season.
Kershaw pitched into the sixth inning in five of his last six NLDS starts. He has never been chased before the fifth inning in any of his NLDS appearances.
Two more quality starts from the veteran aces should allow the star-studded lineups from each team to break open advantages against Bailey Ober and Merrill Kelly.
Los Angeles and Houston seem to be the safest picks to win at home in Game 1, and it would surprise no one if those contests are not close because of the pitching.
Baltimore Shines in Long-Awaited Playoff Return
The Baltimore Orioles will likely have the most emotional home crowd behind them on Saturday for their first postseason appearance since 2016.
Baltimore's young core of players, led by Adley Rutschman, propelled the team to the best record in the American League.
Rutschman and Co. could feast on Texas Rangers starter Andrew Heaney in Game 1.
The Orioles produced the fifth-best OPS, fifth-most home runs and second-most RBIs against southpaws in the American League.
Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcasle, two of Baltimore's best hitters against lefties, each have two career home runs off Heaney. Five Orioles batters have multiple hits off Texas' Game 1 starter.
Heaney, who was used primarily as a reliever in September, conceded at least five hits in each of his last five starts.
Kyle Bradish, Baltimore's Game 1 starter, conceded five hits in his last 16 innings of work in the regular season.
Bradish was significantly better at Camden Yards this season. He produced a 2.23 home ERA compared to a 3.33 ERA on the road.
A strong outing from Bradish combined with a hitting outbreak against Heaney could produce the biggest win of Saturday's four-game slate in favor of the Orioles.