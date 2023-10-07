WWE Fastlane 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

JD McDonagh's quest to prove himself to The Judgment Day hit a roadblock Saturday night at Fastlane as he blasted the injured left knee of Damian Priest with the Money in the Bank briefcase, allowing Cody Rhodes to deliver Cross Rhodes on the announce table, then join Jey Uso in dropping Finn Balor with the 1-D to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

That came at the end of a long, red-hot title bout that saw Uso and Rhodes set aside their previous issues and accomplish their goal of dethroning the heel champions at the top of the show.

Strong in-ring action, hampered only by a runtime that stretched some of the spots thinner than necessary, it was the perfect way to start the show.

More importantly, it allowed the dissent that had permeated The Judgment Day to escalate, especially as Balor is likely to defend his protege, McDonagh, at the expense of his relationship with Priest.

Result

Rhodes and Uso defeated Priest and Balor to win the titles

Grade

Top Moments and Takeaways