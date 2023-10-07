WWE Fastlane 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and HighlightsOctober 7, 2023
WWE Fastlane 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Could LA Knight maintain his impressive momentum at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis when he teamed with John Cena to battle The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in the main event of WWE Fastlane?
It was just one question on the minds of the fans ahead of an event that also featured Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match and the latest in The Judgment Day's attempt to take over WWE Raw.
Find out what went down, who emerged victorious and which, if any, championships changed hands with this recap of the premium live event.
Match Card
- John Cena and LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa
- Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- WWE Women's Championship match: Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka vs. Iyo Sky (c)
- The LWO vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Finn Bálor and Damian Priest (c)
The match card for Saturday's pay-per-view:
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match
- Michael Cole was out here saying words like "Bullet Club" on WWE TV and reminding fans that both Balor and Rhodes used to be part of it. Pro graps in 2023 are WILD.
- The hot tag to Rhodes was electric. The energy in the arena changed with it.
- A long opener but the crowd was right there with the four guys all the way through.
JD McDonagh's quest to prove himself to The Judgment Day hit a roadblock Saturday night at Fastlane as he blasted the injured left knee of Damian Priest with the Money in the Bank briefcase, allowing Cody Rhodes to deliver Cross Rhodes on the announce table, then join Jey Uso in dropping Finn Balor with the 1-D to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.
That came at the end of a long, red-hot title bout that saw Uso and Rhodes set aside their previous issues and accomplish their goal of dethroning the heel champions at the top of the show.
WWE @WWE
AND NEWWWWWWWW!<br><br>Jey Uso and <a href="https://twitter.com/CodyRhodes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CodyRhodes</a> are the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWEFastlane?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWEFastlane</a> <a href="https://t.co/gGenl3M0hF">pic.twitter.com/gGenl3M0hF</a>
Strong in-ring action, hampered only by a runtime that stretched some of the spots thinner than necessary, it was the perfect way to start the show.
More importantly, it allowed the dissent that had permeated The Judgment Day to escalate, especially as Balor is likely to defend his protege, McDonagh, at the expense of his relationship with Priest.
Result
Rhodes and Uso defeated Priest and Balor to win the titles
Grade
Top Moments and Takeaways