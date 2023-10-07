AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After WrestleDreamOctober 7, 2023
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After WrestleDream
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on October 6.
Coming out of WrestleDream, AEW has been riding high following the debut of Adam Copeland, but now it's back to business as usual.
Friday's show had one match with title implications when Johnny TV, Lince Dorado, Komander and Penta all competed for a shot at the ROH world title.
We also saw Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida team up against Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, and a huge eight-man tag match took place with the Hardys, Best Friends and four former JAS members.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.
The Artists Formerly Known as JAS vs. Hardys and Best Friends
- Garcia and Hardy dancing at each other was kind of funny, but it wouldn't have been as entertaining if it was anyone else. Somehow, those two can get away with it.
- Seeing Hager in the same white pants as the rest of his teammates is weird. He needs his hat back, too.
- The referee counting like he was going to disqualify anyone at any point is comical. Nobody has ever been DQed in AEW for failing to get out of the ring when they aren't the legal competitor in a tag match.
Rampage opened with all eight men already in the ring and ready to start the show with this huge tag match. Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia battled Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Matt and Jeff Hardy.
Tayor and Parker started for their teams with a basic lockup. They didn't wait too long to tag in Jeff and Garcia, who had a little dance contest while they were fighting.
This was a typical eight-man tag bout. Everyone got a little bit of time in the ring, and we had more than one moment when everyone was involved at the same time.
The babyfaces seemed to have the upper hand more often than not, which is somewhat rare in a match like this. The heels usually isolate one person until they can make a hot tag, but that didn't happen as much in this one.
The match ended with Garcia taking several finishing moves from the babyface team before Jeff finished him off with a Swanton. This was a pretty basic match, but it had a couple of fun moments and gave the crowd plenty to enjoy.
Result: Jeff Hardy pinned Daniel Garcia
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
Johnny TV vs. Komander vs. Lince Dorado vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
- The video packages AEW aired for Danhausen's return was awesome.
- Penta always acts slightly different when he wears his Joker gear. He seems like he is having more fun somehow.
- Dorado's gear and mask looked great. He always makes sure his gear is on point.
- Penta's destroyer to Johnny TV almost didn't have a full rotation.
- Dorado hit an insane move on Johnny TV that probably doesn't have a name, but if it does, Excalibur knows how to say it in at least three languages.
- Kingston marking out for Komander running across the top rope was great.
Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta competed in a quick tag team match against two local competitors that only served the purpose of giving the BCC and easy win. This was quick and uneventful.
Result: The BCC won with a Giant Swing into a dropkick
Grade: Incomplete
Lince Dorado made his AEW debut this week in this Fatal 4-Way alongside Johnny TV, Komander and Penta to see who would get a shot at Eddie Kingston's ROH world title.
Kingston was on commentary for this match per Stokely Hathaway's instructions, but he seemed like he was excited to watch the match anyway.
There was a lot of posing and taunting before Komander started the action with a superkick to Johnny TV.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
All four of these men are capable of some incredible aerial maneuvers, so this match was a spot fest in the best possible way. Johnny TV might not be a luchador, but he works well with that style.
Komander was able to secure the victory with a 450 to Dorado. This was fun from start to finish and is definitely worth checking out if you didn't see the show.
Result: Komander defeated Dorado with a 450 splash
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir
- Rose should turn babyface. She has done everything she can do as a heel, and a lot of fans want to cheer for her because she is so likable outside the ring.
- Shida has a special connection to the crowd. She doesn't have to give a lot of promos. She just has to go out there and get fired up to get the crowd behind her.
The TBS champion was in non-title action this week when Kris Statlander teamed up with Hikaru Shida to battle Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir.
The heels were more aggressive and controlled the pace more often, but this wasn't a one-sided fight until Rose took out Statlander by sending her off the apron into the barricade.
During the break, Rose and Shafir dominated the former AEW women's champion while Stat tried to recover in her corner.
This match was fine. It was nothing to write home about, but it was a decent match to end the show. The women have been main-eventing Rampage a lot recently, which is great because AEW has needed to do a better job featuring its women's division for a long time.
Shida sent a message to Saraya by using her finisher to win the match for her team.
Result: Shida defeated Shafir with Saraya's finishing move
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
The Final Word
This week's Rampage was a very "Business as usual" kind of show. Nothing really stood out as being especially good or bad, so it was right down the middle.
Seeing as AEW is just coming off of WrestleDream and one of its biggest debuts of all time with Adam Copeland, it's easy to understand why a normal episode of Rampage might not feel as special as some of the other recent shows.
The best match of the night was the Fatal 4-Way to find a No. 1 contender for the ROH World Championship. Komander had a great performance and Kingston seemed excited at the prospect of fighting him.
Saturday's Collision will feature another appearance by Copeland but don't forget that the show starts an hour earlier than usual this week.
Grade: B-