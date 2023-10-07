AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After WrestleDream

1 of 4

AEW

Rampage opened with all eight men already in the ring and ready to start the show with this huge tag match. Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia battled Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Matt and Jeff Hardy.

Tayor and Parker started for their teams with a basic lockup. They didn't wait too long to tag in Jeff and Garcia, who had a little dance contest while they were fighting.

This was a typical eight-man tag bout. Everyone got a little bit of time in the ring, and we had more than one moment when everyone was involved at the same time.

The babyfaces seemed to have the upper hand more often than not, which is somewhat rare in a match like this. The heels usually isolate one person until they can make a hot tag, but that didn't happen as much in this one.

The match ended with Garcia taking several finishing moves from the babyface team before Jeff finished him off with a Swanton. This was a pretty basic match, but it had a couple of fun moments and gave the crowd plenty to enjoy.

Result: Jeff Hardy pinned Daniel Garcia

Grade: C+

Notable Moments and Observations