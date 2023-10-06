Chase Claypool Traded to Dolphins from Bears; Teams Swap 2025 NFL Draft Picks

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Chicago Bears agreed to trade wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins on Friday for a draft pick swap.

The Bears will receive a 2025 sixth-round draft pick as part of the deal, while the Dolphins will receive a 2025 seventh-round draft pick in addition to Claypool. Dianna Russini of The Athletic first reported the deal.

After the deal, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill endorsed the move on social media:

Claypool was a healthy scratch in each of the Bears' past two games after failing to make much of an impact in the first three games of the season.

Last season, the Bears traded a second-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Claypool, and the move did not pay immediate dividends, as he recorded just 14 receptions for 140 yards and no touchdowns in seven games with the Bears.

There was hope in Chicago that things would get better in 2023 with the progression of quarterback Justin Fields in his third NFL season, but Claypool could only muster four catches for 51 yards and one touchdown in three games.

Last week, while speaking to the media, Claypool was asked if the Bears were utilizing him properly, to which he responded, "No."

The Bears subsequently made him inactive for last week's loss to the Denver Broncos and for Thursday night's 40-20 victory over the Washington Commanders, which was Chicago's first win of the season.

Claypool was originally a second-round pick by the Steelers out of Notre Dame in 2020, and he was largely an effective player over his first two NFL seasons.

As a rookie, Claypool had 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine touchdowns, and he followed that up with 59 catches for 860 yards and two scores in his second season.

Pittsburgh decided to trade Claypool to Chicago after he registered 32 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown in eight games to start the 2022 season.

In Miami, Claypool is set to join one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, as the Dolphins are first in the league with 37.5 points per game and 511 total yards per game.

There won't necessarily be much pressure on Claypool to produce out of the gates since the Dolphins already boast one of the NFL's top wide receiver duos in Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins' top three wideouts this season in terms of catches are Hill, Waddle and Braxton Berrios, and they are all 5'10" or shorter, so the 6'4" Claypool could bring a different dynamic to the receiving corps.