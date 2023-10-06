MLB Playoffs 2023: Early Hot Takes from MLB Twitter for ALDS, NLDSOctober 6, 2023
MLB Playoffs 2023: Early Hot Takes from MLB Twitter for ALDS, NLDS
The divisional series of the 2023 MLB Playoffs kick off Saturday and baseball fans, analysts, and insiders have expressed their excitement for the most magical time of the season.
From electric, passionate, and opinion-filled Philadelphia Phillies fans to Baltimore Orioles supporters who remember a time when the playoffs felt like a distant and unrealistic possibility, they have let their voices be heard across X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the start of Saturday's games.
Carlos Correa Returns to Houston
Did you know Carlos Correa used to play for the Houston Astros?
If you did not, odds are you will very shortly into the broadcast of Saturday's game, where the commentary team will likely lean heavily on that storyline to drum up emotional investment in the match-up.
Astros manager Dusty Baker knows and is not at all concerned about what the homecoming means for either team.
SportsTalk 790 @SportsTalk790
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a> Dusty Baker on Twins SS Carlos Correa "he knows us, but we know him, too. (he's) a lot of people's favorite player…but we're not playing Carlos, we're playing the Twins." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ALDS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ALDS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Twins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Twins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SportsTalk790?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SportsTalk790</a> <a href="https://t.co/3stQPD7k3O">pic.twitter.com/3stQPD7k3O</a>
He may be downplaying the pomp and circumstance of it all, but Baker knows the threat that Correa is to his team's ability to repeat as World Series champions.
Correa is an excellent defender and proved it again in the Wild Card series against Toronto, where his throw-out of Bo Bichette at home plate wowed Twins fans, as was his work with Sonny Gray to pick Vladimir Guerrero Jr. off at second base.
He has also produced offensively, something he struggled to do with any real consistency in the regular season. Baseball fans have taken notice, too.
Like him or not, Correa is poised to have an enormous role in the ALDS series with Houston. Either he shows up and provides defensive headaches for his former team and sparks the Twins' sometimes-iffy offense, or the Astros roll through Minnesota en route to another appearance in the American League Championship Series.
Based on his play to this point, and the determination in his game, it is a far safer bet that we get option one.
'Stros fans remain appreciative of Correa's accomplishments, and recognize his excellence in big-game situations, but fully expect the team to continue the successful defense of their title.
Correa and the Twins travel to Minute Maid Park to battle Jose Altuve and the Astros for Game One of the 2023 ALDS Saturday at 4:45 p.m. on FS1.
The Magic of Citizen's Bank Park...or Not?
The Philadelphia Phillies blasted past the Miami Marlins in two to sweep the Wild Card series and advance to a divisional showdown with the league-leading Atlanta Braves.
The fans in Philly were electric for the first series and Citizen Bank Park was as loud as any stadium in Major League Baseball as it witnessed sheer dominance from the defending National League Champions.
The NLDS will see the first two games played in Atlanta but by the time that third game takes to the diamond on Broad Street, expect the stadium to be rocking, as MLB Metrics astutely pointed out.
The stadium and its fans stay true to the reputation of Philly sports fans, who are typically as loud and passionate as any in any league.
To suggest that the home-field advantage will have an effect on the play may be the result of a fan base getting caught up in the moment, though.
Maanav Gupta @MGSportsTalk
I agree that Philly is a tough place to play, the broadcast during the Phillies playoff game kept mentioning it (8-2 record since last year), however the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a> gave them those 2 losses, including throwing the 2nd no hitter in World Series history <a href="https://t.co/YYZDqjZoHC">pic.twitter.com/YYZDqjZoHC</a>
Citizen's Bank Park was home to two of the Astros' four victories in last year's World Series, including a combined no-hitter. Against a team at that point that was known for its heavy hitting.
Sure, The Bank is as great a playoff atmosphere as any in the sport and a tremendous asset for the home team but it can be equally as beneficial for the opposing team if it can silence the crowd with a few early scores and a dominant performance on the mound.
There is no team in baseball better at scoring runs in the first inning than the Braves, potentially putting the Phils at an early deficit and taking the buzz out of the stadium. Look for Atlanta's offense against the Phillies' fans to be as intriguing a match-up as any in this series.
An Orioles Postseason as Much About the Past as the Future
The Baltimore Orioles return to the postseason Saturday for the first time since 2016, with a roster of young players poised to be the foundation of continued success for years to come.
For Orioles fans who remember a dark history that dates back just two seasons, to a 110-loss season in which things appeared as bleak as ever. Comedian Lewis Black remembered as much while thanking the organization for making this season fun again.
For long-suffering Orioles fans who remember the losing, what they expected to be a long rebuild, and the perceived questionable hiring of manager Brandon Hyde, the return to the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the American League and the reigning AL East champions is as is as great a redemption story as there is.
To ensure it is not a short-lived one, though, the team will have to come out swinging against a Texas Rangers team whose rotation is as weak as it has been all season and in the midst of an exhausting road trip.
Three-time World Series-winning manager Bruce Bochy knows what it takes to excel in the postseason and what to do to get his team ready to compete. If the Orioles get lost in the thrill and excitement of the playoff atmosphere, the Rangers will be ready to pounce and end their playoff run before it ever really starts.
The key will be Baltimore's pitching and its ability to hold the Texas offense to limited runs. Strong outings from Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez, and relief from the second-best bullpen in the game, will limit the possibility that the Rangers pull off the upset and advance to the championship series.
If the Orioles do not get that support at the mound, the Rangers could very well find themselves one step away from the World Series.