MLB Playoffs 2023: Early Hot Takes from MLB Twitter for ALDS, NLDS

1 of 3

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Did you know Carlos Correa used to play for the Houston Astros?



If you did not, odds are you will very shortly into the broadcast of Saturday's game, where the commentary team will likely lean heavily on that storyline to drum up emotional investment in the match-up.



Astros manager Dusty Baker knows and is not at all concerned about what the homecoming means for either team.



He may be downplaying the pomp and circumstance of it all, but Baker knows the threat that Correa is to his team's ability to repeat as World Series champions.



Correa is an excellent defender and proved it again in the Wild Card series against Toronto, where his throw-out of Bo Bichette at home plate wowed Twins fans, as was his work with Sonny Gray to pick Vladimir Guerrero Jr. off at second base.



He has also produced offensively, something he struggled to do with any real consistency in the regular season. Baseball fans have taken notice, too.



Like him or not, Correa is poised to have an enormous role in the ALDS series with Houston. Either he shows up and provides defensive headaches for his former team and sparks the Twins' sometimes-iffy offense, or the Astros roll through Minnesota en route to another appearance in the American League Championship Series.



Based on his play to this point, and the determination in his game, it is a far safer bet that we get option one.



'Stros fans remain appreciative of Correa's accomplishments, and recognize his excellence in big-game situations, but fully expect the team to continue the successful defense of their title.

