MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Reviewing Experts' Picks for Updated World Series Bracket
The divisional series in the 2023 MLB Playoffs are upon us, with World Series contenders such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, and Houston Astros making their postseason debuts.
They will take to the diamond to battle Wild Card winners who will be more rested than expected following sweeps in every series but still hold the home-field advantage.
Do experts from top sites and publications believe those are the four teams to watch in this upcoming round, and are the aforementioned Braves really as unstoppable as they seem?
Find out with this look at the brackets.
ALDS Schedule
Saturday, October 7
Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles (1:03 p.m., FS1)
Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros (4:45 p.m., FS1)
Sunday, October 8
Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles (4:07 p.m., FS1)
Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros (8:03 p.m., FS1)
Tuesday, October 10
Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins (4:07 p.m., FOX)
Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers (8:03 p.m., FOX)
Wednesday, October 11*
Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins (TBD, FOX/FS1)
Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers (TBD, FOX/FS1)
Friday, October 13*
Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles (TBD, FOX/FS1)
Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros (TBD, FOX/FS1)
* if necessary
NLDS Schedule
Saturday, October 7
Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves (6:07 p.m., TBS)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers (9:20, TBS)
Monday, October 9
Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves (6:07 p.m., TBS)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers (9:07, TBS)
Wednesday, October 11
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies (TBD, TBS)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks (TBD, TBS)
Thursday, October 12*
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies (TBD, TBS)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks (TBD, TBS)
Saturday, October 14*
Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves (TBD, TBS)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers (TBD, TBS)
Expert Picks
Matt Snyder (CBS Sports)
NLDS: Atlanta over Philadelphia
NLDS: Los Angeles over Arizona
ALDS: Baltimore over Texas
ALDS: Houston over Minnesota
NLCS: Atlanta over Los Angeles
ALCS: Baltimore over Houston
World Series: Atlanta over Baltimore
Bill Trocchi (Sporting News)
NLDS: Atlanta over Philadelphia
NLDS: Los Angeles over Arizona
ALDS: Minnesota over Houston
ALDS: Texas over Baltimore
NLCS: Atlanta over Los Angeles
ALCS: Texas over Minnesota
World Series: Atlanta over Texas
Liz Roscher (Yahoo Sports)
NLDS: Atlanta over Philadelphia
NLDS: Los Angeles over Arizona
ALDS: Houston over
Toronto
ALDS: Baltimore over
Tampa Bay
NLCS: Atlanta over Los Angeles
ALCS: Baltimore over Houston
World Series: Atlanta over Baltimore
Ben Verlander (FOX Sports)
NLDS: Atlanta over Philadelphia
NLDS: Los Angeles over Arizona
ALDS: Houston over Minnesota
ALDS: Baltimore over
Tampa Bay
NLCS: Atlanta over Los Angeles
ALCS: Houston over Baltimore
World Series: Houston over Atlanta
Can the Braves Be Stopped?
The AL East champions finished the season with the best record in baseball (104-58), home run leader (Matt Olson, 54), and a generational player in Ronald Acuña Jr., who compiled a nearly unheard-of stat line of ".335 with 40 home runs, 215 hits, 80 extra-base hits, 100 RBIs, 145 runs and a 1.000 OPS with fewer than 90 strikeouts," per MLB.com.
They also smashed a total of 307 home runs.
On the surface, they look like an unstoppable force entering the divisional series but there is one element of the team's game that should have fans worried as they prepare to battle a heavy-hitting Philadelphia Phillies squad.
The Braves have not had a single game since September 14 in which they have allowed less than three runs.
Pitching has been a concern for Atlanta and should remain so.
Of the teams remaining in the playoffs, only Arizona and Texas have worse collective team ERA than the Braves' 4.14. They have given up 187 home runs this season and really only have one pitcher that intimidates other batters, that being Spencer Strider.
Even he started the season fantastically, only to see his ERA balloon after June before finishing closer to four than three.
The team can be hit hard, often, and out of the park, and against a Phillies team that has its fair share of hitters with postseason experience, that could be a potentially dangerous combination.
Of course, that suggests the Braves will suddenly stop hitting themselves, shut out, and be rendered futile by a division foe. That is unlikely to happen but if the Phils can manage to keep the NL East champs at four runs or fewer, they have a very real shot at upsetting the World Series favorites and advancing to their second, consecutive NLCS.