MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Reviewing Experts' Picks for Updated World Series Bracket

Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The AL East champions finished the season with the best record in baseball (104-58), home run leader (Matt Olson, 54), and a generational player in Ronald Acuña Jr., who compiled a nearly unheard-of stat line of ".335 with 40 home runs, 215 hits, 80 extra-base hits, 100 RBIs, 145 runs and a 1.000 OPS with fewer than 90 strikeouts," per MLB.com.

They also smashed a total of 307 home runs.

On the surface, they look like an unstoppable force entering the divisional series but there is one element of the team's game that should have fans worried as they prepare to battle a heavy-hitting Philadelphia Phillies squad.

The Braves have not had a single game since September 14 in which they have allowed less than three runs.

Pitching has been a concern for Atlanta and should remain so.

Of the teams remaining in the playoffs, only Arizona and Texas have worse collective team ERA than the Braves' 4.14. They have given up 187 home runs this season and really only have one pitcher that intimidates other batters, that being Spencer Strider.

Even he started the season fantastically, only to see his ERA balloon after June before finishing closer to four than three.

The team can be hit hard, often, and out of the park, and against a Phillies team that has its fair share of hitters with postseason experience, that could be a potentially dangerous combination.