Dolphins' Tyreek Hill on Loss to Bills: 'You Never Get Crowned in Week 4' as Champs

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill on Loss to Bills: 'You Never Get Crowned in Week 4' as ChampsOctober 6, 2023
Tyreek Hill had a simple message for Miami Dolphins fans this week after the team was blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, 48-20.
"Dolphins fans, don't overreact," he said on his It Needed To Be Said show Thursday (25:48 mark). "Just take this one to the chin. I know it's gonna hurt to get trolled by Bills Mafia. But we'll see those guys again and, like I said in an interview, hopefully it's for the AFC East. We'll see who gets the last laugh. You never get crowned in Week 4 as Super Bowl champions, remember that. It's a long journey, baby."
That is undoubtedly true. Still, the loss halted the momentum of what had been the hottest team in the NFL—and most dangerous offense—through three weeks.
As for the rematch, it won't come until Week 18, the final game of the regular season for both teams. You can bet fans from both sides have circled that date on the calendar.