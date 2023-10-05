Terrell Owens Discusses Stephen A. Smith Feud: 'You're Not Gonna Disrespect Me'October 5, 2023
The feud between Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith added another chapter Thursday after T.O. went on "All the Smoke" with ex-NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes to discuss the situation further.
Of note, Owens said this beginning at the 20:35 mark:
"You're not going to sit up here and try to bash me and attack my character in front of millions and sit on ESPN with your compadres or what have you and act like you bad and you this and that and the other. That's not going to fly with me, but like I told him, keep that same energy, and I'm not condoning nobody, but you're not gonna disrespect me, you know what I mean? Because when it comes to the player, that has nothing to do with that. That has nothing to do with this man, you know what I mean? It's me. For me, like I said, it's personal. So at this point in time, that's how I am, that's where I am with it."
The two have lobbed accusations at each other over social media in recent weeks.
For starters, an old video featuring a confrontation between Smith and Owens in which ex-Smith First Take partner Max Kellerman got caught in the middle resurfaced. Owens responded to that video with "FACTS," and Smith gave his take on the matter:
Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith
Now….as for this dude, that's an entirely different story. You know how I feel about your sorry ass <a href="https://twitter.com/terrellowens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@terrellowens</a> and you know why! You should thank your Heavenly Father I haven't zeroed in on you with the trifling shit you tried to pull. Tell folks to ask ESPN what your… <a href="https://t.co/MIROwzBdTU">https://t.co/MIROwzBdTU</a>
Smith also notably claimed that Owens tried to sue him over off-the-record comments the football player said were made public.
Owens had this to say in response to Smith's remarks.
Terrell Owens @terrellowens
Stephen A. 🥱 🥱 🥱 <br>Like I said, I'm not worried about being exposed because there is nothing. <br>#1 I didn't put up the post that I responded to, it was RT genius that I commented on and I stand on that. #2 I DON'T LIE. <br>And as far as all the players, GMs, NFLPA that you "claim"… <a href="https://t.co/UTFgoFhIWu">https://t.co/UTFgoFhIWu</a>
Terrell Owens @terrellowens
Holding up papers talking about you got FILES of stuff on me! As long as no court houses and police departments don't have any on me, I'm good. And even if they did ninja, so what!!! Miss me with that baloney!!!! Your alleged FILES of people that don't like me because I stand… <a href="https://t.co/LnTequnMTK">https://t.co/LnTequnMTK</a>
All in all, this is an ugly feud which also seemingly came out of left field to enter the national media landscape. It doesn't appear the bitter feelings between the two will end any time soon.