Terrell Owens: Stephen A. Smith Used His Platform to 'Tarnish' and 'Attack' My Name

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The feud between Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith got a little deeper on Saturday.

During an appearance on All The Smoke, Owens took the time to address the situation, accusing Smith of trying to attack his character:

"He's used his platform to really kind of tarnish and attack my character and who I am as a person. So regardless of however he started his monologue and his thing with his podcast trying to build me up to break me down, we all see through that. And all the people he's talking about that has reached out... who gives a s--t? I've had people that have reached out to me, players as well, and some of the people he thinks are cool with him, they're not cool with him."

During Monday's episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, Smith said that his feud with Owens stems from the fact that the former wideout attempted to sue him at one point in time. It was widely believed that the two had beef stemming from an exchange with former First Take co-host Max Kellerman.

"We stopped talking because after you saw that hit from Max Kellerman, Terrell Owens tried to sue me," Smith said. "He had lawyers contact ESPN, who obviously contacted me, to try and sue me. Needless to say, it was laughable. It never went anywhere. He wasn't getting a damn dime which he was hoping to get. That's why I was pissed off Saturday, because we haven't spoken since then because he tried to sue me."

Owens allegedly accused Smith of making an off-the-record conversation public, Smith said on his podcast. Off-the-record conversations are meant to be kept private and not shared publicly.

Smith denied it, saying he has "never done that in my career," but Owens was quick to respond via X, formerly known as Twitter:

Owens' ongoing feud with Smith began when the ESPN personality commented on a post that included a video of the wide receiver's appearance on First Take from years ago.