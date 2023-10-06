Every NHL Team's Championship Odds at the Start of the 2023-24 Season

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

It's the most wonderful time of the year for hockey fans.

Or at least it's close.

Early October marks the sweet spot on the calendar when each of the NHL's 32 teams is ratcheting up for the arrival of a new regular season as hope springs eternal and the win-loss record stands without a blemish.

It won't be that way for long.

In fact, the first puck drops of 2023-24 are less than a week away, with a trio of Tuesday games hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights.

Lest anyone forget, the Golden Knights will be going about the business of defending the franchise's first championship, having won the Stanley Cup with a five-game erasure of the Florida Panthers that ended with a victory lap at T-Mobile Arena on June 14.

The numbers folks at DraftKings have taken it upon themselves to forecast that chase for on-ice supremacy with an updated slate of odds for each team to be skating a lap of their own by the time we work our way back to late spring.

The B/R hockey team crunched those numbers and split the 2023-24 wannabes into tiers ranging from the no-hopers to those teams who'll ponder cleaning house if they don't end their schedules with a parade in eight months.