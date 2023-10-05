Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB Exec Views Red Sox as 'Real Threat' to Sign Angels Star

AP Photo/Ryan Sun

As Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency draws nearer, there is reportedly a belief that he's considering a cross-country move to an East-Coast franchise.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Ohtani and the Boston Red Sox "are starting to be linked more and more" with one executive from an interested team saying he believes "they are a real threat."

Heyman pointed out that Ohtani signed an endorsement deal with New Balance, a Boston-based company, earlier this year. It was also noted that the Red Sox will be highly motivated this offseason after finishing last in the AL East for the third time in the last four years.

Boston finished with a 78-84 record for the second consecutive season. The team had been in contention for a wild-card spot before a steep fall over the last month of the season saw it lose 14 of its last 20 games.

Ohtani was in the midst of another MVP-caliber campaign before it was revealed that he suffered a torn UCL in his throwing arm and he wouldn't be able to pitch for the remainder of the year and all of 2024. He was shut down for the year in mid-September and underwent elbow surgery later that month.

The two-way phenom still put up impressive numbers on both sides of the plate. In 135 games, he hit .304/.412/.684 with 44 home runs and 95 RBI. He started 23 games on the mound and finished with a 10-5 record, a 3.14 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings of work.