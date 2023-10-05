Robert Griffin III Says He Was Contacted by NFL Team in August, Still Open to Return

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III was contacted "in mid-August" by teams interested in facilitating his return to the NFL, the former Pro Bowl quarterback said Wednesday on The Dan Patrick Show.

Griffin last played in December 2020 for the Baltimore Ravens.

"The bottom line is, for me, I want to play still," Griffin said. "I'm enjoying what I'm doing in the media... but if the right opportunity came along, I would certainly entertain it, and make the right decision."

Griffin joined ESPN on a multi-year broadcasting contract in 2021. The deal included an exit clause in case he signed another NFL contract, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

He launched his own NFL podcast, "RG3 and The Ones," in September.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.