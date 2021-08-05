Report: Robert Griffin III to Join ESPN; Has An Out in Contract for NFL Opportunity

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly signed a broadcasting contract with ESPN.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday the deal includes an out clause if an NFL offer comes along for the 2021 season because Griffin "still wants to play."

