2023 MLB Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger & More

Cody Bellinger may have been the most pleasant surprise of any offseason addition this season, enjoying a career renaissance after a few down seasons in Los Angeles as a member of the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago, though, may not want to get too attached to the former National League MVP, though.

Insider Dave Kaplan reported, "I keep hearing and I heard from someone tonight, they're probably not going to get Bellinger re-signed."

He continued, "The person I talked to tonight said, 'We've already got a center fielder: Pete Crow-Armstrong.' He still hasn't gotten his first career hit, but I like him. He's a good prospect. I said, 'Who's your first baseman?' 'It's a first baseman, it doesn't matter."

Outside of the fact that the total disregard for first basemen is the sort of losing mentality that costs teams the opportunity to compete for playoffs and championships, the idea that the team would pass up Bellinger following a superb season in favor of the unproven Pete Crow-Armstrong, regardless of his potential, is almost astonishing.

Bellinger hit 27 home runs, had a batting average of .307, produced 97 RBI, and compiled an OPS of .881. He was, arguably, the best player on a Cubs team that was in playoff contention through the very end of the season.

Assuming Kaplan is hearing from someone in the front office, the idea that the club is flippantly dismissing their chances of retaining him, and hoping the still-hitless Crow-Armstrong becomes the player they believe he can be, is reflective of the attitude that landed them on the outside of the postseason looking in.