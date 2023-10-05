MLB Playoffs Schedule 2023: ALDS, NLDS Dates, Times, TV, Live Stream Info Released

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

A quick Wild Card round means a quick shift to the Division Series in the 2023 MLB playoffs.

All four Wild Card Series were two-game sweeps, which means there will be some time off before the start of the Division Series.

The next round will begin Saturday with a quadruple header of games featuring the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, the Philadelphia Phillies against the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers:

The National League Division Series will also be available on Max.

While the Wild Card Series featured best-of-three matchups that were designed to be over rather quickly with every game in the better seed's stadium, there figures to be more drama in the Division Series.

After all, this round is best-of-five with the better seed playing at home in Games 1, 2 and 5. The worst seed will be at home for Games 3 and 4. That means both teams are guaranteed to play in front of their own fans, which gives more opportunity for momentum shifts and memorable moments.

The most intriguing series may be the one between the Phillies and Braves.

There is already drama involved since they are division rivals who played 13 times this year. Atlanta went 8-5 in those contests, which may not seem great for Philadelphia. However, the Phillies played the Braves better than most, considering the National League East champions won games at a 64.2 percent clip this season on the way to a 104-58 record.

It was the best record in either league and has the loaded Braves with a lineup that features Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies and others positioned to challenge for a World Series crown.

Don't overlook the Phillies, though.

Philadelphia cruised past the Miami Marlins by a combined score of 11-2 in two games in the Wild Card Round and has many of the same pieces in place that reached the World Series last year.

The lineup with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto is accustomed to postseason pressure and has largely thrived in it during the past two seasons.