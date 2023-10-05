Damian Lillard 'Definitely' Interested in Joining LeBron James, USA for 2024 Olympics

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Damian Lillard could be among the star-studded cast headed to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics, but it does not appear he's as committed as some other superstars.

"I would definitely be interested. I don't know if I can say right now to do something that I would absolutely do," Lillard said, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. "I've had the experience and it's just you know, it's a very time-consuming thing.

"I'm tight with all my family members. So it's just how I would feel or even if they invite me to be on a team, so definitely interested, but it's not something that I'm for sure about right now."

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Devin Booker are already among the high-profile names to express interest in playing for Team USA next summer. The Summer Games could mark a sort of generational goodbye for the likes of James, Curry and Durant, three of the greatest players in the history of basketball who are more likely to be retired than playing come 2028.

James has not played international basketball since winning gold at the 2012 Olympics. Curry last played for Team USA at the 2014 World Cup but has never been an Olympian. Durant is the only one of the headliners with recent Olympic experience, having led Team USA to gold at the 2020 Summer Games.

Lillard was also a member of the 2020 team from Tokyo, which is his only major international medal.