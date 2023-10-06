NFL Week 5 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games

1 of 4

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

This is a very large line, which can be risky. We saw the Kansas City Chiefs fail to cover a big one last Sunday night when quarterback Patrick Mahomes slid short of the goal line in order to run out the clock—which was, by the way, the smart football move.



The Miami Dolphins are poised to cover against a New York Giants team that appears to lack direction. Miami suffered its first defeat in Week 4, but that came on the road against the rival Buffalo Bills and in a very disruptive environment.



Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins shouldn't face communication issues at home, and they should carve up a Giants defense ranked 27th in yards per pass attempt and 21st in yards per rush allowed.



It's also hard to see Daniel Jones and the Giants keeping pace on the scoreboard. Even if Saquon Barkley is back, New York lacks the offensive playmakers for a track meet. New York has averaged just 11.5 points per game, even after a 31-point explosion in Week 2.

