    Bryson Stott, Phillies' Offense Has Fans Hyped After Sweeping Marlins to Go to NLDS

    Erin WalshOctober 5, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 04: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Phillies are onto the National League Division Series after sweeping the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card Round.

    Philadelphia claimed a dominant 7-1 victory over Miami on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park to clinch a date with the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

    MLB @MLB

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RingTheBell?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RingTheBell</a>! The <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a> are headed back to the NLDS! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLINCHED?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLINCHED</a> <a href="https://t.co/7GbNLOPNMk">pic.twitter.com/7GbNLOPNMk</a>

    Bryson Stott was perhaps the team's best player in the victory, hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure a victory for the Phillies to keep "Red October" rolling.

    Stott's bases-clearing slam was just the second grand slam in Phillies' postseason history. The other belongs to Shane Victorino, who accomplished the feat in 2008.

    MLB @MLB

    Stott's tots! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://t.co/NQSsKP9Jih">pic.twitter.com/NQSsKP9Jih</a>

    MLB @MLB

    The second grand slam in <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> history! ⚡️ <a href="https://t.co/qaYLnyKovN">pic.twitter.com/qaYLnyKovN</a>

    Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and J.T. Realmuto also drove in runs during the victory, but it was Stott who sent baseball fans into a frenzy:

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    BRYSON STOTT LOVES OCTOBER<br><br>CAN CONFIRM

    Overflowing Mind @Zuberthegoat

    EXTEND BRYSON STOTT FOR 20 YEARS 500 MILLION

    Tucker Bagley @TBagleySports

    Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott are going to break Phillies postseason records before they retire.

    iamnotsd @iamsdalton

    Bryson Stott is only 25. This isn't even his final form.

    JoeyGarbs89 @JoeyGarbs89

    Hot for Stott

    NotFyanReeney @NotFyanReeney

    Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott need lifetime contracts

    sam⤮ @nctphillies

    this game just solidified my love for brsyon stott

    John Janda @jJandbytheGram

    It was always Bryson Stott

    Bradyn @Braystu10

    Bryson stott is the 🐐

    This is Stott's second postseason. During his 2022 rookie season, he helped the Phillies reach the World Series before they fell to the Houston Astros.

    However, Stott's 2022 postseason was underwhelming as he slashed .136/.255/.227 with three RBI in 16 games.

    The 25-year-old is already off to a much better start to the 2023 playoffs and he should only continue to be a major factor for the Phillies during the NLDS against the Braves, which kicks off on Saturday.