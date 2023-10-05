Bryson Stott, Phillies' Offense Has Fans Hyped After Sweeping Marlins to Go to NLDS

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are onto the National League Division Series after sweeping the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card Round.

Philadelphia claimed a dominant 7-1 victory over Miami on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park to clinch a date with the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

Bryson Stott was perhaps the team's best player in the victory, hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure a victory for the Phillies to keep "Red October" rolling.

Stott's bases-clearing slam was just the second grand slam in Phillies' postseason history. The other belongs to Shane Victorino, who accomplished the feat in 2008.

Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and J.T. Realmuto also drove in runs during the victory, but it was Stott who sent baseball fans into a frenzy:

This is Stott's second postseason. During his 2022 rookie season, he helped the Phillies reach the World Series before they fell to the Houston Astros.

However, Stott's 2022 postseason was underwhelming as he slashed .136/.255/.227 with three RBI in 16 games.