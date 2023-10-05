Celtics' Jrue Holiday's Wife Lauren Discusses Toll of Trade From Bucks

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Former United States women's national soccer team star Lauren Holiday, who is married to Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, penned a message released on social media revealing the human side behind the basketball business after they learned he was traded from the Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN's Malika Andrews relayed the message:

Holiday expressed the pain she and her family felt after learning of the trade without any "warning." She noted the strong relationships formed within the Bucks organization and also in the local community during their three years in Milwaukee.

"We don't just take from the city we play in, we give to the city we play in and we give our all," Holiday wrote.

The Holidays have been very active through their foundation, the JLH Social Impact Fund. Per Drake Bentley of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the fund has "given out over $3 million in grants to more than 150 Black and Brown small businesses and nonprofits in Milwaukee, Los Angeles, Indianapolis and New Orleans." In addition, the couple received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the 2023 ESPYs.

Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson even thanked the Holidays for their contributions to the city.

As for Lauren Holiday, she also made clear that the family isn't "entitled to anything." Rather, she expressed her hurt regarding the relationships and investments into the community impacted by the sudden trade.

"I'm not sharing this to say we are entitled to anything," Holiday said. "I'm sharing this to say we are human beings whose kids develop friendships with other kids in our community, we are people who value family and friendships and invest in the cities we play in. We don't just take from the city we play in, we give to the city we play in and we give our all."

Ultimately, the Holidays are moving on, but they are looking forward to making an impact in Boston.

"Next stop, Boston, can't wait to see the world we create together," Lauren Holiday closed on her IG post.