MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Shohei Ohtani, Sonny Gray and More

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Sonny Gray picked the perfect time for one of the best seasons of his career, posting a 2.79 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 183 strikeouts in 184 innings in the final season of a five-year, $50.7 million contract.

The 33-year-old now profiles as one of the top starting pitchers on the free-agent market this winter, and while his age might keep him from landing anything beyond a three-year deal, a significant spike in AAV is likely.

That said, money does not appear to be No. 1 on his list of deciding factors.

"Money is not the ultimate factor for me. Never has been. Having said that, you want to be valued appropriately," Gray told Dan Hayes of The Athletic. "There are a lot of factors that go into those decisions. It's not only me making it. As anyone who's known me throughout the course of this year and last year, there are a lot of other things that go into it, my wife and my kids a big part of it. But I do love it here."

The Tennessee native could end up back with the Minnesota Twins, who would likely be AL Central favorites once again with him slotted alongside Pablo López at the top of a terrific starting rotation.

Another team to keep an eye on is the St. Louis Cardinals, who are expected to "strongly pursue him" this winter, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.