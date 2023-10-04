Ole Miss Fined $75K by SEC for Fans Throwing Trash on Field in Win vs. LSU

Michael Chang/Getty Images

The SEC fined Ole Miss $75,000 after fans threw items onto the field during the Rebels' 55-49 victory over LSU.

"The disruption and delay of Saturday night's game must never be part of any SEC event," conference commissioner Greg Sankey said. "These actions are consistent with the oversight assigned by the membership to the SEC office, including the financial penalty and mandated reviews."

Fans threw trash onto the field in the fourth quarter to show their displeasure after the referees upheld a touchdown reception by LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. after a video review. The game was delayed in order to clear away the debris.

Wednesday's fine comes after the SEC hit the Rebels with a $100,000 penalty because their fans rushed the field. Keeping fans off the field has been a point of emphasis from the conference for a few years. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reported in April officials weighing one plan to strip a team of a home game as one form of discipline, though that didn't become a reality.

Along with the fine, the SEC said it's requiring Ole Miss to attempt to identify any individual fans who threw objects onto the playing surface. Those guilty will barred from Rebels sporting events for the remainder of the current academic year.