Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Tips for Fantasy Football ManagersOctober 5, 2023
Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Tips for Fantasy Football Managers
Managing rosters in-season is a critical part of any fantasy football campaign, but it can be tricky, especially once bye weeks have begun.
We've officially reached that stage in the 2023 season, and the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be out of action in Week 5.
Below, we'll examine some mid-level quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers—those ranked outside of the top 10 for the week at their respective positions by FantasyPros—who should either be trusted or avoided.
Factors like past performance, projected role and matchups were considered here. All picks and analyses are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
Start 'Em: Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell has likely been riding the bench for most managers, waiting to be used as a bye-week fill-in.
For managers who need a spot start in place of Justin Herbert or Geno Smith, now is the perfect time to look in Howell's direction. He's only thrown more than one touchdown pass in one of four games this season, but he faces a fantastic matchup against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.
The Bears have coughed up 10 passing touchdowns this season and have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Chicago has also struggled to pressure opposing passers (2 sacks), and pressure has been the biggest thing working against Howell in 2023.
Chicago (3.8 yards per carry allowed), has been solid against the run, which should leave Howell as the focal point of Washington's offense on Thursday.
Sit 'Em: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
If he's ever healthy, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may return to being a high-end fantasy starter. However, Burrow's calf is obviously still an issue, which has affected both his production and the Cincinnati offense.
Burrow has thrown just two touchdown passes, while Cincinnati ranks 32nd in yards and 31st in scoring. The Bengals have yet to score a touchdown in the first half or on the road.
The Arizona Cardinals have been friendly to opposing quarterbacks this season, allowing the sixth-most (tied) fantasy points to the position. However, Arizona is playing at home and can get to the quarterback (12 sacks).
That's a problem for the currently immobile Burrow. Now is not the time to hope for a return to form.
Running Back
Start 'Em: Breece Hall, New York Jets
New York Jets running back Breece Hall has been fairly underwhelming since shining in a Week 1 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills. Over the past three weeks, he has averaged just one reception and 35 scrimmage yards.
The Jets, though, are prepared to unleash Hall—who suffered a torn ACL in 2022—against a bad Denver Broncos run defense.
"From an opportunity standpoint, there is no pitch count with him anymore," head coach Robert Saleh said, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
Hall finished Week 1 with 147 scrimmage yards, and he could have a similar or even better outing against Denver. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing running backs this season
Sit 'Em: Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce is coming off his best game of the season in terms of yardage. He battered the Pittsburgh Steelers for 108 scrimmage yards with one catch during Houston's stunning rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
However, consistency has not been Pierce's strongest trait this season. He had a touchdown in Week 3 but has recorded fewer than 60 scrimmage yards in three of our games.
The Atlanta Falcons represent a fairly tough matchup too, as they have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.
Expect Houston to trust rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud against Atlanta, especially in scoring position. The Falcons have surrendered six passing touchdowns but only one rushing touchdown this season.
With Devin Singletary a threat to steal carries, it could be a disappointing day for Pierce.
Wide Receiver
Start 'Em: Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens passing attack hasn't quite taken off under new coordinator Todd Monken yet. However, rookie wideout Zay Flowers has wasted little time in making an impact.
Aside from perhaps tight end Mark Andrews, Flowers has been the most consistent piece of Baltimore's passing offense. He's already tallied 24 catches and 244 receiving yards, and he carries a very high PPR floor.
The Ravens will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers for what will likely be a physical divisional game. While Pittsburgh's defense is loaded with talent, it has been susceptible to the pass this season. Only two teams have allowed more fantasy points to opposing receivers this season.
The Steelers have allowed eight passing touchdowns this season, so there's a chance that Flowers will record his first career score on Sunday.
Sit 'Em: Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos
The good news for the Broncos is that Russell Wilson and the offense have made positive strides under Sean Payton this season. the bad news is that Denver is about to face a stiff Jets defense.
New York hasn't been as dominant as it was a year ago, but it has fared well against opposing wideouts. Only the Texans and Cleveland Browns have allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing receivers.
Jeudy has had back-to-back decent games—five catches and 81 yards in Week 3, three catches and 52 yards in Week 4—but he has yet to experience a breakout game or score a touchdown.
Courtland Sutton (20 catches, 3 TDs) has been Denver's top target, while rookie Marvin Mims Jr. (26.9 yards per catch) serves as its deep threat, which leaves Sutton as a low-ceiling receiver in a difficult matchup.
*Fantasy scoring information from FantasyPros