Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Tips for Fantasy Football Managers

Start 'Em: Sam Howell, Washington Commanders



Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell has likely been riding the bench for most managers, waiting to be used as a bye-week fill-in.



For managers who need a spot start in place of Justin Herbert or Geno Smith, now is the perfect time to look in Howell's direction. He's only thrown more than one touchdown pass in one of four games this season, but he faces a fantastic matchup against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.



The Bears have coughed up 10 passing touchdowns this season and have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Chicago has also struggled to pressure opposing passers (2 sacks), and pressure has been the biggest thing working against Howell in 2023.



Chicago (3.8 yards per carry allowed), has been solid against the run, which should leave Howell as the focal point of Washington's offense on Thursday.



Sit 'Em: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals



If he's ever healthy, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may return to being a high-end fantasy starter. However, Burrow's calf is obviously still an issue, which has affected both his production and the Cincinnati offense.



Burrow has thrown just two touchdown passes, while Cincinnati ranks 32nd in yards and 31st in scoring. The Bengals have yet to score a touchdown in the first half or on the road.



The Arizona Cardinals have been friendly to opposing quarterbacks this season, allowing the sixth-most (tied) fantasy points to the position. However, Arizona is playing at home and can get to the quarterback (12 sacks).

