Utah Football Players Gifted $61K Dodge Ram Trucks by School's NIL Collective

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

All 85 scholarship members of the Utah Utes football team have received leased brand-new Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn trucks thanks to the Crimson Collective, which is the name, image and likeness (NIL) group that supports the school's athletics program.

Josh Furlong of KSL.com Sports relayed the moment when Utah players found out they were getting the trucks:

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports provided more information on the logistics:

"Funded by collective donations, the trucks will be leased to each player as part of individual six-month contracts that are expected to roll over contingent on a player's eligibility and enrollment at the university. Leases end when a player's eligibility expires or they choose to transfer.

"The Ken Garff Automotive Group, one of the country's largest auto dealers, is facilitating the deal with a host of Utah donors from the Crimson Collective. The collective made the announcement Wednesday as part of a new partnership with the collegiate streaming application For The Win 360 (FTW360), whose branding is plastered on the vehicles in an advertising wrap."

Dellenger added that the deal is "estimated to be in the seven figures" and that the retail price for each truck is $61,000.

Utah is enjoying a successful season thus far with a 4-1 record and No. 18 ranking in the Associated Press poll. The Utes won four straight before falling 21-7 to Oregon State last week. They've allowed just 11.8 points per game, ninth-best in Division I FBS.