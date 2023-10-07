3-Team NBA Trade Ideas That Make Too Much Sense

1 of 3

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Buddy Hield, Daniel Theis, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Marcus Morris Sr. and a 2030 first-round pick from Los Angeles

Philadelphia 76ers Lose: James Harden, Tobias Harris and a 2029 first-round pick

The Sixers' goal throughout this saga has been to remain a title contender after moving Harden. While this deal doesn't send a superstar to Philly, the front office might just have to accept that Harden isn't one anymore, either.

This trade is a net neutral in terms of draft capital, and it surrounds the Joel Embiid-Tyrese Maxey two-man game with more shooting. Trying to defend those two when Buddy Hield (one of the best three-point shooters of all time) and Norman Powell (40.6 percent from three over the last five years) are on the outside would be a nightmare.

Given the potential ascension of Maxey, this doesn't even necessarily take Philadelphia out of the two-star mold. It just surrounds those two stars with a better fitting supporting cast.

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: James Harden and Jordan Nwora

Los Angeles Clippers Lose: Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr., a 2024 second-round pick (via Toronto) and a 2030 first-round pick

There is some significant risk here. Harden is 34 years old and has quit on each of his last three teams. So, despite the Clippers being Harden's preferred destination, it's not surprising that they haven't acquired him yet.

Still, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said, "The Clippers are the most motivated team to give up at least a first-round pick in this." If no one else goes that far, a pick, Terance Mann and enough salary to make the deal work under the collective bargaining agreement might get this done.

L.A.'s depth takes a hit here, but Harden is still one of the best playmakers in the NBA. He'd make scoring easier for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Indiana Pacers Receive: Tobias Harris, a 2024 second-round pick (via Toronto) and a 2029 first-round pick from Philadelphia

Indiana Pacers Lose: Buddy Hield, Jordan Nwora and Daniel Theis

After extension talks stalled, the Pacers started looking into potential trades for Buddy Hield a few weeks ago, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. This deal sends him to a contender without forfeiting Indiana's ability to be competitive right now.

Hield is the only mainstay from last season's rotation on the outgoing side, as Jordan Nwora and Daniel Theis only played a combined 700 minutes for the Pacers in 2022-23. Tobias Harris can provide some of the shooting they'd lose from moving Hield while also being a bigger defender.