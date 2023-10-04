Marshawn Lynch Talks Russell Wilson's Seahawks Tenure: 'Russ Was Just a QB for Me'

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch has never been one to hold his tongue, but he had little to say when discussing his relationship with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

The two of them were teammates with the Seattle Seahawks from 2012 to 2015, so Shannon Sharpe felt it was appropriate to ask Lynch about Wilson's exit from Seattle and his relationship with head coach Pete Carroll during a recent episode of his Club Shay Shay podcast. However, the 37-year-old revealed that he didn't feel comfortable discussing that when he didn't have much of a relationship with either of them.

"I wouldn't be the right person to speak on their relationship because I didn't f--k with them. ... I didn't f--k with Pete, and then I mean Russ was just a quarterback for me," Lynch said.

When pressed further about his off-the-field relationship with Wilson, Lynch pointed out that he knows that discussing the signal-caller conjures up memories of his goal-line interception in Super Bowl XLIX that cost the Seahawks a second straight championship. Lynch struggled to think of a time when the two of them were ever close.

"I respect Russell as a player and as a teammate. ... Anything that I say is gonna come off as malice or as if I'm a hater. ... I'll take Russell, and I'll put him right there at quarterback, and I'll rock with him, because I have done that. But as far as anything else... No, there's no, you can't pick up the phone and call ol' boy or nothing," he said.

When asked why he felt he couldn't call Wilson, Lynch revealed that he didn't even have his number. He also explained a time when he received a call from a blocked number that turned out to be Wilson, and when they ended up speaking it didn't go particularly well.

Since arriving to Denver, Wilson's lackluster play has not done much to win over teammates. The team has struggled mightily throughout his tenure, as its win over the Chicago Bears this past weekend was just its fifth victory with him as the starter.