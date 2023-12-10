Chargers' Justin Herbert Fractured Index Finger vs. Broncos; No Timetable on Injury

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured his right index finger during Sunday's Week 14 contest against the Denver Broncos, head coach Brandon Staley said after the game.

There is currently no timetable for the quarterback.

Herbert had been ruled out for the game due to a right finger injury. The quarterback will now have a short week to return to the field with the Chargers scheduled to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.

Herbert's hand was hurt following a second-quarter hit from Broncos defensive end Zach Allen. He was nine-of-17 passing for 96 yards before exiting and was replaced by Easton Stick.

The fourth-year quarterback suffered a fractured middle finger in his left (non-throwing) hand during Week 4's win over the Raiders but remained in the game. He's off to an excellent start to the 2023 campaign, throwing for 3,038 yards and 20 touchdowns against six interceptions while adding 228 yards and three scores on the ground.

Herbert spent nearly the entire 2022 season playing through injuries. He suffered a fractured rib cage in a Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs and later a torn labrum that resulted in offseason surgery on his left shoulder.

While Herbert did not miss any games as a result of the injuries, his performance was clearly diminished.