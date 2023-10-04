Simone Biles, Team USA Win 7th Straight Team Title at World Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles, Team USA Win 7th Straight Team Title at World Gymnastics ChampionshipsOctober 4, 2023
No gymnastics team on the men's or women's side in the history of sport had won seven consecutive world titles in the team finals even.
Until now.
The United States women's team captured gold in the team finals competition at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. It was the country's seventh straight World Championships gold in the event, and a familiar face led the way.
Simone Biles competed in all four events of the vault, bars, beam and floor for the Americans and propelled a championship-winning effort. The United States was joined by Brazil (silver) and France (bronze) on the podium.
NBC Olympics & Paralympics @NBCOlympics
These reactions. 🥹<br><br>The moment the U.S. women's gymnastics found out they won a record 7th straight world team title. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Antwerp2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Antwerp2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/VG2eOl5T3m">pic.twitter.com/VG2eOl5T3m</a>
USA Gymnastics @USAGym
In a league of their own! 🥇<br><br>The US Women are golden yet again, becoming the only team - male or female - to win seven straight World Championship Titles!<a href="https://twitter.com/TeamUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamUSA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCOlympics</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/antwerp2023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@antwerp2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/vn9rMSTdWi">pic.twitter.com/vn9rMSTdWi</a>
Despite the win, there was something of a rocky start for the United States. Joscelyn Roberson suffered an injury during warmups and was ruled out of the competition, although Leanne Wong was admirable in her place starting with the vault.
It also helps having arguably the greatest gymnast in history on your side.
Biles stunned on the vault with a score of 14.800 even though she didn't attempt her famous Yurchenko double pike. From there, she notched a 14.466 on bars, which was notable since it isn't considered her strong suit.
NBC Olympics & Paralympics @NBCOlympics
It's a 14.800 for Simone Biles on vault in the women's team final. 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Antwerp2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Antwerp2023</a> | 📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/wU0cOul1EQ">pic.twitter.com/wU0cOul1EQ</a>
NBC Olympics & Paralympics @NBCOlympics
Fly high and stick the landing. 💯<br><br>Simone Biles gets it done on the uneven bars.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Antwerp2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Antwerp2023</a> | 📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/B9a03vYeBN">pic.twitter.com/B9a03vYeBN</a>
She was far from done and overcame a missed opening leap series on beam with a strong finish for a score of 14.300. Fittingly, she was brilliant on the floor routine and clinched the gold medal for her team with a score of 15.166.
NBC Olympics & Paralympics @NBCOlympics
Simone Biles is DELIVERING for Team USA. 📦<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Antwerp2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Antwerp2023</a> | 📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/QD54izkUGY">pic.twitter.com/QD54izkUGY</a>
Team USA @TeamUSA
In <a href="https://twitter.com/Simone_Biles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Simone_Biles</a> on floor we trust 🫡<br><br>A 15.166 floor routine caps off <a href="https://twitter.com/USAGym?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USAGym</a>'s 7th straight world title! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Antwerp2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Antwerp2023</a> | 📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a><br> <a href="https://t.co/Pr1tPlfd48">pic.twitter.com/Pr1tPlfd48</a>
Wednesday's performance was just the latest in a legendary career.
Emily Dozier of Sporting News listed some of Biles' accomplishments and what was at stake coming into this year's competition:
- She became the oldest American woman at 26 to compete in the World Championships in 50 years
- She already had a record 25 medals (including a record 19 golds) since competing in her first World Championships in 2013
- She already had 32 combined medals between the World Championships and Olympics, which was one away from tying the record
- She can become the first woman with six all-around golds if she wins it in Friday's all-around competition
Biles already made history during qualifications for this year's World Championships when she became the first woman to complete a Yurchenko double pike on the vault in international competition.
Fittingly, the skill (Biles II) was named after her:
NBC Olympics & Paralympics @NBCOlympics
SIMONE HAS DONE IT‼️<br><br>Simone Biles is the first female gymnast to perform the Yurchenko double pike on vault internationally and the skill is now officially called the "Biles II". <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Antwerp2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Antwerp2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/d6wjjzDxpM">pic.twitter.com/d6wjjzDxpM</a>
She will surely be a focal point if and when she competes in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which would make Biles just the third American woman gymnast to compete in three different Games.
If Wednesday's showing was any indication, there are more incredible performances and gold medals to come.