Simone Biles, Team USA Win 7th Straight Team Title at World Gymnastics Championships

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

No gymnastics team on the men's or women's side in the history of sport had won seven consecutive world titles in the team finals even.

Until now.

The United States women's team captured gold in the team finals competition at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. It was the country's seventh straight World Championships gold in the event, and a familiar face led the way.

Simone Biles competed in all four events of the vault, bars, beam and floor for the Americans and propelled a championship-winning effort. The United States was joined by Brazil (silver) and France (bronze) on the podium.

Despite the win, there was something of a rocky start for the United States. Joscelyn Roberson suffered an injury during warmups and was ruled out of the competition, although Leanne Wong was admirable in her place starting with the vault.

It also helps having arguably the greatest gymnast in history on your side.

Biles stunned on the vault with a score of 14.800 even though she didn't attempt her famous Yurchenko double pike. From there, she notched a 14.466 on bars, which was notable since it isn't considered her strong suit.

She was far from done and overcame a missed opening leap series on beam with a strong finish for a score of 14.300. Fittingly, she was brilliant on the floor routine and clinched the gold medal for her team with a score of 15.166.

Wednesday's performance was just the latest in a legendary career.

Emily Dozier of Sporting News listed some of Biles' accomplishments and what was at stake coming into this year's competition:

She became the oldest American woman at 26 to compete in the World Championships in 50 years

She already had a record 25 medals (including a record 19 golds) since competing in her first World Championships in 2013

She already had 32 combined medals between the World Championships and Olympics, which was one away from tying the record

She can become the first woman with six all-around golds if she wins it in Friday's all-around competition

Biles already made history during qualifications for this year's World Championships when she became the first woman to complete a Yurchenko double pike on the vault in international competition.

Fittingly, the skill (Biles II) was named after her:

She will surely be a focal point if and when she competes in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which would make Biles just the third American woman gymnast to compete in three different Games.