Fantasy Alert: Jets' Breece Hall No Longer on Snap Count After Knee Injury Recovery

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

After proving he's fully recovered from a torn ACL that ended his rookie season, New York Jets running back Breece Hall is poised to get even more touches going forward.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that Hall's workload will not be limited following Week 4.

Hall's first season in the NFL came to an end when he suffered a knee injury in the Jets' Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos.

In his first game back, Hall looked better than ever with 147 yards from scrimmage on just 11 touches (17 total snaps) in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Saleh told reporters going into Week 2 the "pretty simple" plan for Hall's workload was to give him "a little more every single week."

Hall actually played fewer snaps against the Dallas Cowboys (16) than he the previous week, but that was likely because the Jets were being blown out in the fourth quarter of a 30-10 loss.

In Week 3 against the New England Patriots, Hall set season-highs in total snaps (31) and percentage of offensive snaps (49). He was on the field for 26 snaps in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hall leads the Jets in yards from scrimmage (252) and ranks second on the team in touches (37). Dalvin Cook has touched the ball one more time than Hall, but he's been significantly less efficient with 3.1 yards per touch. (Hall averages 6.8 yards per touch.)

Per NFL's Next Gen Stats, Hall ranks second in the league in rush yards over expectation per attempt (3.24). Cook is the second-worst running back in that category at minus-1.66.

Even though Zach Wilson had success throwing against the Chiefs in Week 4, the Jets still need to rely on their ground game to find consistency on offense. Hall has been their best offensive player on a per-snap basis through the first four games.