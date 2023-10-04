Deshaun Watson's Shoulder Injury Is 'Short Term,' Browns GM Andrew Berry Says

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters he is "optimistic" quarterback Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury is a "short term" ailment and won't impact him the rest of the season.

Watson sat out Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens and is expected to use Cleveland's bye week to continue to recover.

The start to the 2023 season has been more of the same disappointing play Watson displayed upon his return from suspension last year. He's thrown for only 678 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions while averaging a disappointing 6.6 yards per attempt. In his four seasons with the Houston Texans, Watson never averaged less than 7.8 yards per attempt and was over the 8 YPA mark three times.

"I'm always going to have confidence. That's just the person I am," Watson told reporters last month. "Me losing confidence, that's not something I'm going to do."

While Watson might not be losing self-confidence, he may be losing the faith of head coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns coach told reporters that Watson was medically cleared to play against the Ravens but made the call himself to sit out.

"He knows his body. He has played through serious pain before, very serious injuries," Stefanski told reporters Monday. "It wasn't a matter of pain tolerance or anything. He just did not feel like he had his full faculties."

Even if Stefanski wasn't outwardly critical of Watson's decision, that's the type of news coaches typically keep in house.

Watson has been the source of near-constant criticism since his arrival in Cleveland amid multiple allegations of sexual assault. The Browns ignored public criticism to lavish Watson with a fully guaranteed $230 million deal but to this point have gotten one of the league's most disappointing quarterbacks.