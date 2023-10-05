College Football 2023: Week 6 Predictions for Every Game

3 of 7

G Fiume/Getty Images

No. 15 Oregon State (4-1) at California (3-2), 10 p.m. ET

Will the defense travel? As long as that happens, Oregon State should navigate its trip to Berkeley unscathed. However, Cal is an opportunistic squad that leads all Power Five programs with 13 takeaways. That's the obvious way to flip the script and spring an upset.

Prediction: Oregon State 27, Cal 20

Syracuse (4-1) at No. 14 North Carolina (4-0), 3:30 p.m. ET

After a favorable four-game stretch to open the season, Syracuse hit a wall opposite Clemson. The offense mustered only 281 yards in a 31-14 loss at home. Now, the Orange travel to face a balanced—though not overwhelming—UNC roster. North Carolina probably won't run away, but the outcome likely won't be in immense doubt, either.

Prediction: North Carolina 34, Syracuse 23

No. 13 Washington State (4-0) at UCLA (3-1), 3 p.m. ET

This is one of those "I'd love to be wrong" moments. From a narrative view, Washington State is such an awesome story. The outcasts of conference realignment are 4-0 and shaking up an imploding Pac-12. But a trip to UCLA and its disruptive, productive defense could become a big problem for a Wazzu offense that leans heavily on the passing game.

Prediction: UCLA 29, Washington State 24

No. 12 Oklahoma (5-0) vs. No. 3 Texas (5-0), Noon ET

No. 11 Alabama (4-1) at Texas A&M (4-1), 3:30 p.m. ET

Both programs lost in Week 2 but have responded—even if not always impressively—with three straight wins. Since those setbacks were of the nonconference variety, this is a crucial SEC game. One major challenge for Bama is that the offense seems to lack go-to receivers, while A&M has Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith. That may be the difference in what should be a low-scoring clash in College Station.