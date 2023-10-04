MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Wednesday Schedule

3 of 5

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Rays enter Wednesday with a 27-inning scoreless streak in postseason play.

Tampa Bay scored a single run in 24 innings against the Cleveland Guardians in last year's wild-card round. The lone run came across in the sixth inning of Game 1.

The Rays failed to score in the final three frames of last year's Game 1, in 15 innings of Game 2 against Cleveland and in the first nine innings of their series with the Texas Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi could be the saving grace for the Tampa Bay offense, as Texas' Game 2 starter gave up 12 earned runs in his final two starts.

Eovaldi gave up 21 earned runs in 20.1 innings of work in September after his return from the injury list.

Tampa Bay had mixed results against Eovaldi in the regular season. It got seven hits and four runs off the right-handed at home on June 10, but then managed just two hits in a July 18 meeting in Texas.

The Rays need a fast start against Eovaldi, which will likely be powered by Randy Arozarena.