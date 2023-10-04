3 Players Giants Must Target to Get Back in the Playoff RaceOctober 4, 2023
3 Players Giants Must Target to Get Back in the Playoff Race
The New York Giants are stuck with Daniel Jones.
The four-year, $160 million contract extension that the quarterback signed in the offseason bound the franchise to Jones for quite some time.
New York has to find a way to work around its quarterback issues, and that could start with acquiring better wide receivers.
Brian Daboll's team added Darren Waller at tight end in the offseason, but it made no significant additions at wide receiver, a position the team has struggled at for the last few seasons.
The Giants' playoff hopes seem bleak at 1-3, but if they could trade for a clear No. 1 wide out, they could at least make a push toward the playoff positions in the NFC behind Jones.
Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos might be in worse shape than the Giants after four weeks.
Sean Payton's arrival has done little to revamp the team that is tied for last place in the AFC West.
Jerry Jeudy could become an intriguing trade target for any playoff contender if Denver continues to struggle.
Jeudy only has one year left on his contract, and while a team like the Giants would still have to pay him $12 million in 2024, he would not require a significant investment like other potential trade targets at wide receiver.
Jeudy would be a clear upgrade over any of the Giants' current pass catchers. Darius Slayton is the only wide receiver with more than 100 receiving yards after Week 4.
A partnership of Jeudy, Waller and a healthy Saquon Barkley would at least give the Giants a chance to win with Jones, which is something they can't currently say they have.
Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool is an easier wide receiver to target because he appears to be on his way out from the Chicago Bears.
Claypool is in the last year of his contract, so the Giants could justify an acquisition of the 25-year-old as a low-risk, high-reward move.
The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has not worked out in Chicago, and that led to his inactive status for Week 4's game against Denver.
A potential deal for Claypool would not require a substantial price tag. A Day 3 NFL draft pick would probably get the trade done.
New York would have to get assurances that Claypool would not cause internal drama if he lands with the franchise, and if he does not cause any distractions, he could at least bolster the wide receiver depth chart for a cheap price.
DJ Chark
The Carolina Panthers are currently in competition with the Giants for the No. 1 overall pick.
New York could pluck DJ Chark from the Panthers roster to attempt to chase a playoff spot instead of settle for a miserable season.
Chark and Adam Thielen were brought in to help rookie quarterback Bryce Young settle into the NFL. Thielen has been a far more reliable target through four weeks.
Chark only has seven receptions on 15 targets and the Panthers could see him as expendable if they want to develop Jonathan Mingo more as the season goes on.
The Giants have to at least call Carolina about its veteran wide receivers because either player would be an upgrade over their current group of players at the position.
New York may only have to offer a late-round pick to the Panthers because Chark signed a one-year deal this offseason.
The Giants have to do something to at least show their fans they are not giving up on the season after a handful of brutal performances to start the 2023 campaign.