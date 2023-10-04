3 Players Giants Must Target to Get Back in the Playoff Race

1 of 3

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos might be in worse shape than the Giants after four weeks.

Sean Payton's arrival has done little to revamp the team that is tied for last place in the AFC West.

Jerry Jeudy could become an intriguing trade target for any playoff contender if Denver continues to struggle.

Jeudy only has one year left on his contract, and while a team like the Giants would still have to pay him $12 million in 2024, he would not require a significant investment like other potential trade targets at wide receiver.

Jeudy would be a clear upgrade over any of the Giants' current pass catchers. Darius Slayton is the only wide receiver with more than 100 receiving yards after Week 4.