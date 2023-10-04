Early Predictions for AEW Full Gear 2023 Card After WrestleDream Results

5 of 7

In the buildup to AEW's return to the Kia Forum on Jan. 11, the company started promoting a tag match featuring Saraya and a mystery partner.

Most fans and insiders believed it would be Mercedes Moné following her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Instead, the British star chose Toni Storm, leaving many of us scratching our heads.

Nevertheless, The CEO seemed poised to show up over the summer before she suffered an injury in May. According to Fightful Select, AEW inquired about using her for a long-rumored match with Saraya at Forbidden Door.

The AEW women's champion has expressed interest in wrestling Moné since she returned to in-ring competition. As such, it hardly feels like a coincidence that she was in the crowd at All In at Wembley Stadium.