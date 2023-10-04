Early Predictions for AEW Full Gear 2023 Card After WrestleDream ResultsOctober 4, 2023
Early Predictions for AEW Full Gear 2023 Card After WrestleDream Results
On Nov. 18, All Elite Wrestling will host its next pay-per-view, Full Gear, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
Despite the controversy surrounding the company's biggest show of the year, All In London was a huge success. Tony Khan and a motivated roster then delivered a tremendous follow-up with All Out during Labor Day weekend.
On Sunday, AEW upped the ante again with one of the best shows of 2023 at WrestleDream in Seattle, Washington. The event was a fitting tribute to the Japanese wrestling pioneer Antonio Inoki, offering some top-notch matches and a surprise debut.
It will be hard to top such a strong outing, but AEW hopes to continue a string of excellent PPVs with Full Gear. These are some matches that could appear on the card for the show.
The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns: AEW World Tag Team Championship
It would be a safe bet to assume The Young Bucks will use their upcoming title match to challenge FTR at Full Gear.
After all, the two world-class tag teams clashed for the first time at the event in 2020. However, it's also not hard to imagine AEW will save their fourth encounter for the special edition of Dynamite on Oct. 10, entitled Title Tuesday.
The company will need a matchup of this caliber as it goes head-to-head with WWE NXT. If the Bucks become three-time champions, The Gunns make the most sense as their next opponents.
The Elite has been engaged in a feud with Bullet Club Gold since the lead-in to All In. Remember, the younger pair of brothers still have an ax to grind with Matt and Nick Jackson after their inconclusive match at Fight for the Fallen on August 16.
Ricky Starks vs. Jon Moxley
Ricky Starks has been on quite a run since winning the 2023 men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament during the July 15 episode of AEW Collision.
In the weeks that followed, the 33-year-old was embroiled in a high-profile feud with CM Punk and later Bryan Danielson. At WrestleDream, he defeated Wheeler Yuta, while Jon Moxley appeared at ringside as a guest commentator.
Starks stared daggers at the former international champion throughout, foreshadowing a showdown between the two. It's unclear when Mox will return to the ring following an injury he sustained at Grand Slam, but he's possibly the best option for someone who has faced other main eventers.
Toni Storm vs. Kris Statlander: TBS Championship
Toni Storm has produced the best character work of her career since she lost the AEW Women's World Championship to Hikaru Shida at the start of August.
Hopefully, there are plans to use her at Full Gear because Los Angeles seems like a perfect setting for her new persona. The Australian has also developed a substantial following, and she had a great match with Sararya at Grand Slam.
To that end, Storm would make a great challenger for Kris Statlander following a fantastic title defense against Julia Hart at WrestleDream. The champion could use a rival and an ongoing storyline, and the The Illustrious fits the bill.
Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage: TNT Championship
Adam Copeland made his surprise AEW debut at WrestleDream and immediately stood up to his former tag team partner, Christian Cage.
The Canadian pair have years of history together, which they cleverly referenced in the closing moments of the show. AEW has a few weeks to exhaust every variation of multi-men matches featuring all six men who were part of the aftermath.
Ultimately, Cage and Copeland should finally stand toe-to-toe again on a big stage like Full Gear. In fact, one would assume the star formerly known as Edge would attempt to give him a reality check and take away the thing that means most to his longtime friend: the TNT title.
Mercedes Moné vs. Saraya: AEW Women's World Championship
In the buildup to AEW's return to the Kia Forum on Jan. 11, the company started promoting a tag match featuring Saraya and a mystery partner.
Most fans and insiders believed it would be Mercedes Moné following her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Instead, the British star chose Toni Storm, leaving many of us scratching our heads.
Nevertheless, The CEO seemed poised to show up over the summer before she suffered an injury in May. According to Fightful Select, AEW inquired about using her for a long-rumored match with Saraya at Forbidden Door.
The AEW women's champion has expressed interest in wrestling Moné since she returned to in-ring competition. As such, it hardly feels like a coincidence that she was in the crowd at All In at Wembley Stadium.
Maybe we will see the second woman to hold the IWGP women's title next Tuesday on a special edition of Dynamite.
Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Page
Swerve Strickland and Adam Page delivered one of the best matches of the night at WrestleDream, and it doesn't seem like their feud is over yet.
Strickland served up some home cooking as he picked up a monumental victory in Seattle. However, everyone's favorite millennial cowboy has plenty of reasons to be dissatisfied with the conclusion after his opponent used Prince Nana's crown to gain the upper hand.
It wouldn't come as a surprise if Page demanded a rematch at the PPV famously named after his Full Gear challenge from Being the Elite. This match would also mark his return to the event for the first time since he defeated Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship in 2021.
Jay White vs. MJF: AEW World Championship
Following their segment from the Sept. 27 episode of Dynamite, Jay White instantly became the top candidate to challenge MJF at Full Gear.
The Salt of the Earth has been such an entertaining anti-hero since he teamed up with Adam Cole, so his next dance partner needed to be an unflinching heel similar to Samoa Joe.
In that regard, Switchblade is an ideal foil because he excels as a villain and knows how to generate heat.
As MJF closes in on a year as AEW world champion, this will be an intriguing test for him and a shoo-in for the main event of the company's last PPV of 2023.